Dead – Death – Obituary News : Model Samia Gul Killed in DC Shooting, Unborn Child Survives

Tragic Shooting Claims Life of Eight-Months-Pregnant Model, but Baby Survives

An unthinkable tragedy occurred on Thursday, July 15, 2021, when a young pregnant woman was fatally shot in a parked car in Southeast Washington. Samia Gill, a 22-year-old model from Fort Washington, Maryland, was sitting in a vehicle with the child’s father when two gunmen drove up in a white sedan and unleashed at least 14 bullets into the car. The senseless attack claimed Gill’s life, but her baby miraculously survived.

Gill was rushed to a local hospital, where she tragically passed away. Her unborn child, a girl, was delivered via emergency C-section and was reported to be in critical condition. However, Gill’s mother later revealed that the baby, named Zeli, had not sustained any gunshot wounds but was still struggling for her life.

The news of the shooting has shocked the community, and the police are appealing to the public for any information that could help bring the perpetrators to justice. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Gill’s mother, who was not named by the media, expressed her devastation and heartbreak over the loss of her daughter. She described Gill as a beautiful and talented young woman who had a promising career as a model and an online clothing boutique.

“All I can say is she was in the car – wrong place, wrong time,” Gill’s mother said. “I’m crushed, I’m completely destroyed. I’m lost, I’m all over the place.”

The senseless killing of a young pregnant woman has sparked outrage and grief across the country. Many people are calling for an end to the gun violence that plagues our communities and threatens the lives of innocent people.

Assistant Chief Andre Wright of the D.C. Police has appealed to witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about the shooting. He described the attack as an “indecent assault” and emphasized the importance of community cooperation in solving the case.

“Even though none of these groups of people are directly involved, we believe you can’t do something as despicable as this and the community not know anything,” Assistant Chief Wright said. “The video was of very good quality, and so I’m sure when it goes out into the community, we’re going to get calls that we’re going to have to move this case forward and inevitably close it.”

The police have released footage of the attack and are urging anyone with information to come forward. The $25,000 reward offered by the Metropolitan Police Department is a testament to the severity of the crime and the urgency to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Gill’s tragic death is a sobering reminder of the devastating impact of gun violence on our communities. Her family, friends, and supporters are mourning her loss and rallying around her newborn baby, who has a long road to recovery ahead. The outpouring of support for Gill’s family, including the GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $10,000, is a testament to the community’s solidarity in the face of tragedy.

As we mourn the loss of Samia Gill and pray for her baby’s recovery, let us also take action to prevent senseless violence and protect our communities from harm. Together, we can create a safer and more just society for all.

Samia Gul DC firing Pregnant model Child survivor Tragic event

News Source : PiPa News

Source Link :Pregnant model Samia Gul dies in DC firing, child survives./