Dead – Death – Obituary News : Model Sienna Weir Dies at 23

The Tragic Loss of Sienna Weir: A Beautiful and Talented Young Model

The modeling industry and all those who knew Sienna Weir, the young model and finalist of the Miss Universe pageant, are in mourning following the sudden death of the 23-year-old from Sydney. Sienna passed away late last night after being on life support for several weeks, following a tragic accident while horse riding.

Heartfelt Tributes Pour In

Tributes from friends, family, and colleagues have flooded social media, with many offering their condolences on Sienna\’s latest post. Her agency, Scoop Management, shared several photos of her, saying she will \”always be remembered.\” Photographer Chris Dwyer hailed Sienna as a \”kind soul,\” saying \”You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone.\”

Many of her loved ones took to social media to share their grief, with one friend writing \”Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I\’ll miss everything about you Siena, I love you.\” Another wrote, \”The kindest soul, it doesn\’t feel real.\” Many others expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of such a beautiful and talented young woman, who had so much potential and a bright future ahead of her.

Sienna\’s Passion for Horse Riding

Sienna was a graduate of English Literature and Psychology from the University of Sydney and had planned to move to London. She had previously spoken of her love for horse riding, telling Gold Coast Magazine that she had been riding since she was three years old and couldn\’t imagine her life without it. Sienna traveled to rural Sydney two or three times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.

The world has lost a beautiful and talented young woman, and her loss will be deeply felt by all those who knew her. Sienna\’s infectious smile, kind heart, and passion for life will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to cross her path.

News Source : Faruk Imamovic

Source Link :Beautiful and Talented Model Sienna Weir Tragically Passes Away at 23/