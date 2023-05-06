Dead – Death – Obituary News : Model Sienna Weir Dies in Horse Riding Tragedy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Miss Universe 2022 Finalist Sienna Weir Dies In A Tragic Horseriding Accident

The entertainment industry is in shock as the news of the death of Miss Universe 2022 Finalist and Australian fashion model, Sienna Weir, at the young age of 23, spreads like wildfire. According to reports, Sienna met with a tragic accident while horse riding in Australia, which eventually led to her death, despite receiving medical attention.

Sienna’s modelling agency, Scoop Management, confirmed her death on Instagram, along with a picture of the model. Sienna was enjoying horse riding at Windsor Polo Field in Australia, on April 2, when the accident happened. She fell off the horse suddenly and suffered severe injuries. She was immediately admitted to the hospital, and doctors began treating her injuries. However, Sienna lost her life during the treatment.

Sienna was a finalist in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant, where she showcased her beauty to the world. She had already reached the final stage of the contest. The beauty queen had graduated from the University of Sydney with a double degree in English Literature and Psychology and started horse riding only three years ago.

After Sienna’s death, Australian photographer Chris Dwyer, who was also working with her on various projects, shared her picture on his official social media account, along with a heartfelt message. In his post, he said, “You were one of the kindest people on this earth, and now you are gone. You showed the world your beauty and the light you brought to this world, and now you are gone into the darkness.”

The news of Sienna’s death has left the entertainment industry and fans in mourning. As condolences pour in for the model, it is essential to remember that accidents can happen to anyone, and it is essential to take precautions while indulging in any activity.

In conclusion, Sienna Weir’s tragic death is a reminder to all of us that life is unpredictable, and we never know what may happen next. While we may not control destiny, we can take steps to ensure our safety and well-being. May Sienna’s soul rest in peace, and her family and loved ones find the strength to cope with this loss.

News Source : Vaishali Patil

Source Link :घोडेस्वारी करताना झालेल्या अपघातात 23 वर्षीय मॉडेलचं निधन |Sienna Weir Passes Away |Miss Universe 2022 Finalist Sienna Weir Dies in a tragic horseriding accident/