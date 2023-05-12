Dead – Death – Obituary News : Modeling Executive Neal Hamil Dies at 63

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Neal Hamil: Remembering a Texas Modeling Legend

Neal Hamil, a Baytown native and doyen of the modeling-management world, died Thursday after complications from a series of strokes. He was 63. Hamil was a beloved figure in the international fashion industry, known for his undeniable Southern charm, humor, wit, and passion for people.

A Life in Modeling

Hamil founded the Houston-based Neal Hamil Modeling Agency, which he sold in 1993. He then moved to New York City, where he became a protégé of the late Eileen Ford, co-founder of Ford Models. Hamil eventually became vice president of the company and traveled internationally, working with supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Christie Brinkley, Veronica Webb, and others. He also served as the director of Elite Model Management.

Despite his success, Hamil remained down-to-earth and approachable. He made cameo appearances on Tyra Banks’ “America’s Next Top Model” and other fashion-focused TV shows and segments, always happy to share his knowledge and expertise with aspiring models and industry insiders.

A Return to Texas

In 2010, Hamil returned to Houston to take a break from the modeling industry. He became creative director of FashionHouston and launched the inaugural event, which featured famous models and fashion designers. But it wasn’t long before he was drawn back into the world of modeling, starting his own agency, Mix Model Management.

“I just missed being in the model business,” Hamil told the Houston Chronicle at the time. “This is what I know and love. It was time to re-invent and do something new.”

A Life Beyond Modeling

In recent years, Hamil transitioned into a successful real estate career, focusing on Houston’s luxury market. He also co-hosted the “Neal and Libby” podcast with his longtime friend, Libby Cagle Taft.

“Neal was such an encouraging, loving, and very loyal friend,” Taft said. “He was passionate about people and beauty, so his natural progression was selling beautiful homes.”

A Lasting Legacy

Taft said it was Hamil who invited her to co-host the podcast, which ran from 2016 to 2018. On the first day of recording, Hamil, who was also a former model, arrived at the studio with three stylish looks in hand. Taft said she had to remind him that their show was an audio recording only.

Taft and Hamil would share laughs about that moment and many others in the years following.

“Neal had a big life, and he impacted so many people. Here he was, this man from Baytown, who became head of Ford Models and fiercely protected and loved the girls. He was always that way with people. He found a way to encompass everyone in his spell of love.”

A Final Goodbye

Neal Hamil is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Chris Stueck, niece Sarah Solis, nephew Mark Stueck, and their families. Services are pending.

The modeling world has lost a true legend, but Hamil’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the careers he helped to launch. Rest in peace, Neal Hamil.

News Source : Joy Sewing

Source Link :Former international modeling executive and Neal Hamil dead at 63/