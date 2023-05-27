Dead – Death – Obituary News : Model’s Death at 23 kg Due to Anorexia

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Israeli Model Karin Bowman Dies at 35 After Years of Struggle with Anorexia

According to news on May 27, the latest overseas reports said that Israeli model Karin Bowman died at the age of 35 after years of struggle with anorexia. According to reports, when she died, she weighed only 23 kilograms and lost all her teeth, all of which stemmed from controlling her weight.

Early Life and Career

Bowman comes from a model family in Tel Aviv, Israel, so she participated in beauty pageants at the age of 14 and made her official debut at the age of 17. However, in order to control her weight, she switched from a healthy diet to “fasting” and started vomiting when she was less than 17 years old.

Battle with Anorexia

At 22, she developed a severe eating disorder and has spent most of her life in treatment since then, never recovering, constantly in and out of the hospital. After battling anorexia for more than 10 years, Bowman decided to forego treatment.

Similar Tragic Case in China

This also makes people think of a 15-year-old girl who died in China not long ago. The father said: Since the third day of the Lunar New Year, the daughter has not eaten anything and only drank water for nearly 50 days. She is 165 cm tall and weighs only 24.8 kg. The doctor diagnosed that the girl had a mental illness that was completely out of control: anorexia nervosa.

Anorexia Nervosa: What is it?

According to experts, Anorexia Nervosa is a serious mental health condition that affects people of all ages and genders. The condition is characterized by an intense fear of gaining weight, which leads to extreme weight loss and other physical and mental health issues.

People with anorexia often have a distorted body image and see themselves as overweight, even when they are dangerously underweight. They may also engage in restrictive eating behaviors, such as fasting or avoiding certain foods, and may engage in purging behaviors, such as vomiting or using laxatives.

Treatment for Anorexia Nervosa

Treatment for anorexia nervosa typically involves a combination of medical, nutritional, and psychological interventions. In some cases, hospitalization may be necessary to stabilize the individual’s physical health and prevent further complications.

Psychotherapy, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, is often used to help individuals with anorexia address the underlying emotional and psychological issues that contribute to their eating disorder. Nutritional counseling and meal planning can also help individuals establish healthy eating habits and regain weight in a safe and sustainable manner.

The Importance of Seeking Help

Anorexia nervosa is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition. It is important for individuals who are struggling with the condition to seek help as soon as possible. With appropriate treatment and support, many individuals with anorexia are able to recover and regain their physical and emotional health.

If you or someone you know is struggling with anorexia or another eating disorder, it is important to reach out for help. Speak with a trusted healthcare provider or mental health professional to learn more about available resources and treatment options.

Anorexia and its dangers Weight control and its impact on health The modeling industry and body image Eating disorders and mental health The importance of seeking help for anorexia

News Source : GAMINGDEPUTY

Source Link :The 35-year-old model died of anorexia only 23 kg: all for weight control/