Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mofakhkhar Hussain’s Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mofakhkhar Hussain Khan: A Tribute to a Renowned Academic

On June 10, the academic community mourned the passing of Mofakhkhar Hussain Khan, who peacefully passed away at his Baridhara home in Dhaka. Survived by two children and five grandchildren, Prof. Khan left behind a legacy of excellence in the field of Library and Information Sciences.

A Life of Service to Education and Scholarship

Prof. Khan had a distinguished career that spanned over three decades, during which he made significant contributions to the academic community. In 1986, he was appointed professor and librarian at the University of Dhaka, where he served with distinction until his retirement.

Throughout his career, Prof. Khan was a prolific researcher and writer, publishing over 100 research articles in both national and international journals. He was also the author of several books, including Ekushe Granthopongi Sonkolon, A Dictionary of Librarianship, and Dewey for Islam and Bangladesh.

Award-Winning Scholar

Prof. Khan’s contributions to the field of Library and Information Sciences were recognized and celebrated during his lifetime. His PhD thesis, which was published by Bangla Academy under the title The Bengali Book, won the best book award in 2002. He was also honoured by Bangla Academy in 2018 for his outstanding contributions to Bangla literature and culture.

A Legacy of Excellence

Prof. Khan’s passing is a great loss to the academic community in Bangladesh and beyond. His contributions to the field of Library and Information Sciences will continue to inspire and guide future generations of scholars and researchers.

Prof. Khan’s legacy of excellence is a testament to his unwavering commitment to education and scholarship. He will be remembered as a scholar, teacher, and mentor who dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge and the betterment of society.

A Lasting Impact

Prof. Khan’s impact on the field of Library and Information Sciences will be felt for many years to come. His research and writings have provided valuable insights and perspectives on the role of libraries in society, the importance of preserving cultural heritage, and the challenges and opportunities of digital information.

Prof. Khan’s contributions to Bangla literature and culture are also significant. His books and articles on Bengali literature and language have helped to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh.

A Final Farewell

As we bid farewell to Prof. Khan, we remember him as a scholar, mentor, and friend. His contributions to the academic community and the society at large will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

In the words of the poet Rabindranath Tagore, “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.” Prof. Khan’s light will continue to shine, illuminating the path for future generations of scholars and researchers.

Mofakhkhar Hussain death news Mofakhkhar Hussain obituary Mofakhkhar Hussain funeral Mofakhkhar Hussain life achievements Mofakhkhar Hussain legacy

News Source : The Daily Star

Source Link :Mofakhkhar Hussain passes away | The Daily Star/