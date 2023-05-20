Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mohit’s Death: Accident or Murder? Police Investigate.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Suspicious Death of Mohit alias Malkha in Dhanghata

Introduction

The death of Mohit alias Malkha, a resident of Ghurha Tola of Gagargad village in Dhanghata, Sant Kabir Nagar, has raised suspicion among the people of the area. While the police are investigating it as an accident, the circumstances surrounding the incident point towards murder.

The Incident

On the night of 17th October 2021, Mohit alias Malkha was found lying unconscious on the roadside near his house. He was rushed to the nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival. The police were informed, and they arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.

The Investigation

The police have taken the body for post-mortem, and they are investigating the matter. According to the initial investigation, the police have concluded that Mohit died due to an accident. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident have raised questions regarding the police’s conclusion.

The family and the people of the village are also accepting the murder of the young man. They have claimed that there were no signs of any accident, and that Mohit was a healthy young man who would not have died due to an accident. They have also alleged that there were signs of injury on his body, which suggests that he was attacked by someone.

The Allegations

The family and the people of the village have alleged that Mohit was murdered due to some personal enmity. They have claimed that there were some people who had a grudge against Mohit, and they might have attacked him. They have also claimed that Mohit had received some threats in the past, which were ignored by the police.

The police, on the other hand, have denied all allegations of any foul play. They have claimed that there is no evidence to suggest that Mohit was murdered, and that the injuries on his body could be due to the accident. They have also claimed that they are investigating the matter thoroughly, and that they will get to the bottom of the matter soon.

The Reaction

The death of Mohit alias Malkha has caused a stir in the village of Gagargad. The family and the people of the village have demanded a fair investigation into the matter. They have also demanded that the police look into the matter seriously and not brush it aside as an accident.

The incident has also led to protests in the area, with people demanding justice for Mohit. The family and the people of the village have warned that if justice is not served, they will take the matter into their own hands.

Conclusion

The death of Mohit alias Malkha has raised suspicion in the area, with the circumstances surrounding the incident pointing towards murder. While the police are investigating the matter, the family and the people of the village are demanding justice for Mohit. It is important that a fair investigation is conducted, and justice is served to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

