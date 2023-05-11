Dead – Death – Obituary News : Molly Calvert, Butler County Child Services Worker, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Molly Calvert Obituary – Death: Butler County Children and Youth Services Worker, Molly Calvert passes Away

Molly Calvert, a 24-year-old Butler resident, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. She was born in Pittsburgh on September 12, 1998, to Barry and Meg (Sirera) Calvert. Molly graduated from Gannon University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Prior to that, she worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor from 2015 to 2019.

A Passionate Nurse and Dedicated Volunteer

After graduating from Gannon University, Molly began working as a nurse at UPMC Hamot. Her passion for nursing and dedication to helping others was evident in her work. Molly was deeply involved in various organizations during her time at Gannon University. She served on the Alpha Sigma Alpha Gannon Chapter’s Executive Board and was a member of the Honors Society of Nursing, Common Bonds, and Sigma Theta Tau.

A Beloved Family Member and Friend

Molly’s family and friends remember her as a loving and caring person who cherished spending time with her family and her dog, Dunkin. She had a contagious personality, and her smile could light up any room. Her sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

A Heartfelt Condolence to the Family

The news of Molly’s passing has deeply saddened the community. Words cannot express the pain and sorrow felt by her family and friends. We extend our deepest condolences to Barry and Meg Calvert and all who knew and loved Molly. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

