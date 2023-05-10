Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong confirmed dead as tributes pour in from boyfriend

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beloved Blogger Heather Armstrong Dies at Age 47

The blogging community is mourning the loss of beloved blogger Heather Armstrong, who passed away on May 9, 2023, at the age of 47. Her boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, confirmed her death, stating that she died by suicide. Armstrong was known by her pseudonym, “Dooce,” and ran a popular blog where she shared her experiences as a mother and her struggles with alcoholism and depression.

Armstrong’s impact on the blogging world was significant, with her website reportedly reaching over 8 million viewers a month and earning her over $100,000 a year from ads. She was candid about her reality, and her openness resonated with many readers, who found comfort in her words and experiences.

Armstrong had two children, Leta Elise and Marlo Iris, with her former husband, Jon Armstrong. The couple announced their separation in 2012. Armstrong’s boyfriend, Ashdown, found her in their Utah home, but no official cause of death has been released.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Ashdown shared the news of Armstrong’s passing, writing, “Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life. July 19, 1975 – May 9, 2023. ‘It takes an ocean not to break.’ Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else.”

Armstrong was born in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. She attended Brigham Young University, but her struggles with depression led her to leave the church and move to Los Angeles, California.

Despite the challenges she faced, Armstrong found success in her writing and was the author of the irreverent memoir “It Sucked and Then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown, and a Much Needed Margarita.” She also appeared on Oprah and was named one of the most influential women in media by Forbes.

Armstrong’s death is a tragic loss for the blogging community and highlights the importance of mental health awareness and support. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-TALK (8255), and the Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting 741741. For those struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues, SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Heather Armstrong’s legacy will live on through her writing and the impact she had on her readers. May she rest in peace.

News Source : The US Sun

Source Link :Heather Armstrong death updates — Boyfriend Pete Ashdown confirms mommy blogger has died as tributes pour in/