Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Mommy Blogger Heather Armstrong Passes Away at 47”

Remembering Heather Armstrong: The Voice of Mothers

The world of blogging lost one of its most influential voices on May 9th when Heather Armstrong reportedly died by suicide. Armstrong rose to fame during the 2000s for blogging about her life as a mother and the challenges she faced. She became known as the ‘queen of mommy bloggers’ and her honest, raw approach to discussing motherhood made her a relatable and beloved figure to millions of readers.

The Early Years

Armstrong suffered from chronic depression, a condition she wrote about in one of her books. Unfortunately, her depression went untreated until she was in college. However, she found an outlet for her thoughts and emotions in writing. She started blogging in 2001, choosing the name ‘Dooce’ as an inside joke based on her inability to type ‘dude’ quickly while chatting online.

In 2002, Armstrong was reportedly fired from her job as a web designer when her blog, where she wrote about her co-workers and job, was discovered to be hers. However, the setback only worked in her favour as her blog gained more and more popularity after the incident.

The Rise of Dooce

Six months after being fired, Armstrong made a comeback with a new topic to discuss – her pregnancy. Her honest and candid approach to discussing her pregnancy struggles, postpartum depression, and the challenges of raising children resonated with readers and her popularity soared. At its peak, her blog had eight million monthly followers and generated $40,000 in revenue.

In 2009, Armstrong was named one of the 30 Most Influential Women in Media by Forbes. She released three books during her career as a blogger, including ‘It Sucked and Then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown, and a Much Needed Margarita.’

Struggles and Setbacks

Despite her success, Armstrong’s personal life was not without its struggles. In 2012, she separated from her husband and business partner, Jon. Her mental health deteriorated, and Armstrong, who already struggled with alcoholism, turned to drinking again for relief. As a mother of two daughters, Leta and Marlo, Armstrong wanted to change for her children and sought therapy.

Her boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, reported that Armstrong had been sober for about 18 months but experienced a recent relapse. On Tuesday, he found her dead in her home in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A Legacy of Honesty and Empathy

Armstrong’s legacy as a blogger and writer is one of honesty and empathy. She shared her struggles and challenges with readers in a way that was relatable and comforting. Her approach to discussing motherhood and mental health was groundbreaking, and she paved the way for countless other bloggers and writers to share their own stories.

Armstrong’s death is a tragic loss for the blogging community and for all those who found solace and comfort in her words. Her legacy, however, will live on as a reminder of the power of empathy and the importance of sharing our struggles and challenges with others.

News Source : Avishka Tandon

Source Link :Heather Armstrong, ‘Queen Of Mommy Bloggers ‘ Dies At 47/