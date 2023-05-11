Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong passes away at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Heather Armstrong: The ‘Queen of Mommy Bloggers’

Heather Armstrong, who founded one of the first mommy blogs, Dooce.com, and went on to become a bestselling author, died on May 9, 2023, at the age of 47. Her death was announced by her boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, on her Instagram account, where he revealed that she had taken her own life.

The Life of Heather Armstrong

Heather Brooke Hamilton, who later became known as Heather B. Armstrong and Dooce, was born on July 19, 1975. She grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and attended Brigham Young University in Utah, where she met her future husband, Jon Armstrong.

Armstrong started blogging in 2001, when the term “blog” was still new and the idea of a “mommy blogger” was almost unheard of. She quickly gained a following for her honest and humorous posts about motherhood, marriage, and everyday life. Her blog became a space where women could connect and share their own experiences.

Over the years, Armstrong wrote about her struggles with depression, anxiety, and alcoholism, as well as her divorce and her decision to leave the Mormon church. She was unapologetically open about her life, and her readers appreciated her for it.

Armstrong’s blog became so popular that she was able to turn it into a full-time career. She wrote four books, including the memoir “It Sucked and Then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown, and a Much Needed Margarita,” which became a New York Times bestseller. She also gave talks and appeared on TV shows, including “The Today Show” and “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Armstrong’s Impact on the Blogging World

Heather Armstrong was one of the pioneers of blogging, and her impact on the medium cannot be overstated. She was one of the first people to use the internet to connect with others and share her story in a way that was both personal and relatable.

Armstrong’s blog paved the way for countless other mommy bloggers, who have since become a fixture of the online world. She showed that it was possible to build a community and make a living by sharing one’s life online, and she inspired many women to do the same.

Armstrong’s influence extended beyond the world of blogging, as well. She was named one of the most influential women in media by Forbes in 2009, and her writing on depression and mental health has helped countless people who are struggling with similar issues.

Remembering Heather Armstrong

Heather Armstrong’s death is a tragic loss for her family, friends, and fans. Her honesty and humor touched the lives of many, and her legacy will live on through her writing and the impact she had on the blogging world.

As we remember Heather Armstrong, let us also remember to prioritize our own mental health and seek help when we need it. Heather’s struggle with depression and alcoholism serves as a reminder that we are all vulnerable, and that it is okay to ask for help.

Rest in peace, Heather B. Armstrong. You will be deeply missed.

News Source : Sheri Walsh

Source Link :Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47/