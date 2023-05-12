Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mommy Blogger Heather Armstrong Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Popular Influencer Heather Armstrong Passes Away at 47

Social media is mourning the loss of influencer Heather Armstrong after she passed away at the age of 47. Armstrong, also known as “Dooce,” was found by her boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, who told the Associated Press that she died by suicide.

A Blogger and Mother of Two

Armstrong was known on Instagram under her blogger name “Dooce,” where she was followed by nearly 60,000 people. She gave her followers intimate insights into her life as a mother of two, and she was open about her battles with depression and alcoholism on her website and social media pages.

From tips on raising children to refreshingly honest depictions of everyday family life, Armstrong was able to inspire thousands with her work. Her immense popularity led her to be crowned “the queen of the mommy bloggers” by The New York Times.

A Shocking Loss for Social Media

Dooce’s last post on Instagram received more than 20,000 likes, with many sharing their shock at her passing as fans and celebrities alike gave their condolences. “May you rest in peace, Heather, thank you for all the positive influence you’ve had in this world. ,” designer and blogger Sarah Tyau wrote. The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond commented, “My heart is breaking.”

Cooking influencer Luisa Weiss also expressed her condolences, writing, “She paved the way for women writing online… I’m so desperately sad for her beloved children. And for her mom. And for all who loved her.”

Seeking Help

If you or someone you know need help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text “HOME” to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.

In Memory of Heather Armstrong

The passing of Heather Armstrong is a tragic loss for her family, friends, and fans. She will be remembered for her honesty, vulnerability, and the positive impact she had on so many lives. Rest in peace, Heather.

Heather Armstrong death Mommy blogger community mourning Remembering Heather Armstrong Influential mommy bloggers Legacy of Heather Armstrong

News Source : Karolin Wiltgrupp

Source Link :Popular mommy blogger Heather Armstrong has passed away/