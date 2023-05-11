Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mommy blogger icon dies unexpectedly at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.







(FOX NEWS) — Heather Armstrong, the influential “Queen of the mommy bloggers” who candidly shared her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on social media and her website, Dooce.com, has died at the age of 47.

Armstrong’s boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, told The Associated Press that Armstrong died by suicide. He said he found her Tuesday night at their Salt Lake City home. She’d been sober for more than 18 months but had recently relapsed, Ashdown said.

One of the first and mommy bloggers, Armstrong started Dooce in 2001. She wrote frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges. The blog exploded in popularity and she turned it into a lucrative career, appearing on Oprah and the Forbes list of most influential women in media.

The Legacy of Heather Armstrong

Heather Armstrong’s honesty and openness about her life as a mother and her struggles with mental health and addiction paved the way for many other bloggers and social media influencers. She showed that it was possible to be vulnerable and authentic online, and her willingness to share her experiences helped to break down stigmas and start important conversations.

Armstrong’s legacy will live on through her writing and the impact she had on the blogging and social media communities. Her death is a tragic loss, and a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support.



