Dead – Death – Obituary News : Monika Thakuri: Death, Age, Bio, Family & Instagram

The tragic death of Monika Thakuri, a popular TikTok content creator and contestant on the Cupid Show, has left her fans and loved ones shocked and devastated. Monika, who was known for her entertaining videos and vibrant personality, passed away under distressing circumstances.

Monika Thakuri, a native of Nepal, gained fame as a TikTok star alongside her brother, Lemon Thakuri. They created engaging and creative content that resonated with a wide audience. Monika had a YouTube channel but didn’t have any videos there.

In 2023, Monika participated in the Cupid Show, a popular YouTube dating program that follows a group of singles on their quest to find love. She joined a diverse group of individuals, each with their own unique personalities and relationship aspirations. The show included group and one-on-one dates and presented challenges and drama along the way when the participants searched for their ideal partners.

Monika’s educational background was not known, and her exact age remains a mystery. However, reports suggest that she was aged between 20-30 years.

Monika Thakuri’s death was announced by her uncle, Pradip Singh Thapa, on Facebook. While the exact cause of her death is still under discussion and investigation, some speculate that Monika faced online harassment following her participation in the Cupid Show. However, others urge caution in accepting this information until revelations are made. Monika’s family is still trying to comprehend the true reasons behind her untimely passing.

Lemon Thakuri, Monika’s brother, shared screenshots of their conversations and expressed his regret at not fully understanding what was happening in her life. Lemon was unaware of the challenges she was facing. He emphasized the importance of considering the mental health of loved ones. He concluded with a poignant message by expressing his wish for her happiness and lamenting the world’s cruelty.

Following the news of Monika Thakuri’s passing, an outpouring of grief, condolences, and tributes flooded social media. Friends, family, and fans expressed their shock and shared memories by offering prayers for her afterlife. People reminisced about their childhoods spent together and emphasized on the pain of losing someone dear.

Monika Thakuri’s death is a reminder of how important it is to prioritize mental health, especially in today’s digital age, where cyberbullying and online harassment are prevalent. It is crucial to support those around us and to create a safe and welcoming environment for everyone. Rest in peace, Monika Thakuri.

News Source : The SportsGrail

Source Link :TikTok star Monika Thakuri cause of death, age, biography, family and Instagram/