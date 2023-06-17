Dead – Death – Obituary News : Monika Thakuri’s Demise: Last Video Surfaces

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

TikTok Star Monika Thakuri Passed Away

TikTok star Monika Thakuri, who had a huge following on the video-sharing platform, passed away on August 5, 2021. The news of her sudden demise has left her fans and followers in shock. Monika was just 22 years old at the time of her death.

The Last Video of Monika Thakuri

Monika’s last video on TikTok has been making rounds on social media. In the video, she can be seen lip-syncing to a popular Hindi song. The video was posted just a day before her death.

Many of her fans have left heartfelt messages and condolences on her TikTok account. They have expressed their shock and sadness over her untimely demise.

The Cause of Monika Thakuri’s Death

The cause of Monika Thakuri’s death is still unknown. However, some reports suggest that she may have died by suicide. The police have launched an investigation into her death.

Monika’s family has not made any official statement regarding her death. However, her brother has confirmed that she had been facing some personal issues lately.

The Legacy of Monika Thakuri

Monika Thakuri was a rising star on TikTok. She had over 150,000 followers on the platform and was known for her entertaining videos. Her sudden death has left a void in the hearts of her fans and followers.

Many people have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to Monika. They have shared her videos and pictures, and have reminisced about the joy she brought into their lives.

The Importance of Mental Health

Monika Thakuri’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health. It is important to remember that mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of their age or social status.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, it is important to seek help. There are many resources available, including hotlines and support groups.

Conclusion

The death of Monika Thakuri is a great loss to her fans and followers. She was a talented and vibrant young woman who had a bright future ahead of her. Her sudden demise is a reminder that life is precious, and we should cherish every moment we have.

We extend our deepest condolences to Monika’s family and loved ones. May her soul rest in peace.

