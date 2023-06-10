Dead – Death – Obituary News : Monkey causes fatal accident in Amravati

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Amravati Accident: Jump on Moving Bike Killed by Monkey

Introduction

In a shocking incident, a monkey suddenly jumped on a speeding bike and fell down on the road, resulting in its death. The incident happened in Amravati, Maharashtra, and the deceased has been identified as Gajanan Shriram Kavale, a resident of Shendola Khurd. The Nandgaon Peth Police has registered a case of accidental death in this regard.

The Incident

According to reports, Gajanan Shriram Kavale was riding his bike on the road when a monkey suddenly jumped on it. The monkey tried to snatch something from Kavale’s hand, and in the process, Kavale lost control of the bike, and both the bike and the monkey fell on the road.

Unfortunately, the monkey died on the spot due to the impact of the fall, while Kavale suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The Aftermath

The incident has left the locals in shock, and many have expressed their condolences to Kavale’s family. The Nandgaon Peth Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter.

The incident highlights the need for caution while riding on the roads, especially in areas with a high population of monkeys and other animals. It also underscores the importance of respecting wildlife and their habitats, as human activities can often lead to tragic consequences for both humans and animals.

Conclusion

The incident of a monkey jumping on a speeding bike and causing the death of a person is a tragic reminder of the importance of caution and respect towards wildlife. The incident has left a deep impact on the local community and serves as a warning to others to be careful while driving on the roads.

As we move forward, it is essential to remember that we share this planet with other living beings, and it is our responsibility to ensure their safety and well-being. We must learn to coexist with wildlife and respect their habitats to avoid such incidents in the future.

