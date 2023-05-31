Dead – Death – Obituary News : Monmouth County Judge Lisa P. Thornton passes away at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New Jersey Mourns the Loss of State Superior Court Assignment Judge Lisa P. Thornton

The untimely death of state Superior Court Assignment Judge Lisa P. Thornton has left judicial officials and others throughout New Jersey stunned and grieving. On Saturday, May 27, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Thornton, age 59, had passed away. Thornton, of Neptune, had been the assignment judge of the Monmouth vicinage and was the first Black woman in New Jersey to hold that position.

Thornton’s passing has left a void in the state’s judicial system. Her legacy of sound jurisprudence, congeniality, humor, and fairness will be deeply missed. The prosecutor’s office, in a social media post, offered its condolences to Thornton’s family, friends, and loved ones, including Detective Kent Thornton, the judge’s nephew, whom she had sworn in personally last October. Kent Thornton is a detective in the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Thornton’s appointment to the bench by Gov. Jon S. Corzine in 2008 was historic. She made history again in 2014 when she became the first Black woman to serve as a New Jersey Superior Court Assignment Judge. Previously, she had been the presiding judge of the Monmouth Superior Court’s family division. She replaced retiring Judge Lawrence M. Lawson as the assignment judge.

New Jersey officials have been paying tribute to Thornton’s accomplishments and character. State Sen. Vin Gopal, for instance, lauded Thornton’s pivotal role in establishing Monmouth’s full judiciary and its reputation as the best in the state. He also described her as a trailblazer, adding that her life and legacy would endure. New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner praised Thornton’s brilliance, insight, honesty, and wit, as well as her selfless friendship. Rabner also noted Thornton’s commitment to making the world a better place through her words and actions.

Gurpreet M. Singh, the Trial Court Administrator for the Monmouth vicinage, expressed shock and heartbreak over Thornton’s passing. He credited Thornton with being the driving force behind the vicinage’s accomplishments and inspiring the staff to achieve what they thought was impossible. Glenn A. Grant, Administrative Director of the Courts, remembered Thornton as a natural leader who made people feel special. He praised her forthrightness, character, and charm, saying that she had touched many lives and made them better.

Thornton’s journey to the bench began with her graduation from Douglass College at Rutgers University in 1986. She went on to earn her law degree from Rutgers School of Law in Newark in 1992. From 1999 to 2001, she served as the Neptune Township Municipal Court judge. She worked for Prudential Financial as a claims analyst and attorney from 1986 through 2002.

The details of Thornton’s funeral arrangements and the cause of her unexpected death have not been released. However, her passing has left a profound impact on the state’s judicial system and those who knew her personally and professionally. Thornton’s legacy will continue to inspire and motivate those who were fortunate enough to have had her as a colleague, leader, and friend.

Monmouth County court system Judge Lisa Thornton legacy Monmouth County legal community Lisa Thornton’s judicial career Monmouth County legal news

News Source : Pat McDaniel

Source Link :Monmouth County’s Top Judge, Lisa P. Thornton, Dies At Age 59/