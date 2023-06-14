Dead – Death – Obituary News : Monty Williams: Car Crash and Death Rumor

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Monty Williams: A Basketball Trainer’s Life and Family

Monty Williams is a well-known basketball trainer from the United States, born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on October 8, 1971. He had a successful career as a player before transitioning to guiding, playing council basketball at the University of Notre Dame. He later played in the NBA for several brigades, including the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers.

After retiring as a player, Monty Williams became an assistant trainer for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2005. He also worked as an assistant trainer for the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) before becoming their head trainer from 2010 to 2015. Monty has also served as an assistant trainer for the Oklahoma City Thunder and is presently the head trainer of the Phoenix Suns since 2019.

Monty Williams has had his share of personal tragedies. In 2016, his wife, Ingrid Williams, tragically passed away in an auto accident in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was driving with their children when another car collided with hers in a head-on crash. The motorist of the other car, Susan Donaldson, was found to be driving at high speed, more than twice the speed limit, and swerved to avoid another car, causing the collision. The accident resulted in the unfortunate loss of Susan Donaldson’s life and injuries to Ingrid and the children.

The cause of Ingrid Williams’ death wasn’t directly related to the accident but was a result of the injuries sustained in the collision. Monty Williams has five children: Faith, Lael, Janna, Elijah, and Micah. Despite the personal tragedy, Monty Williams continues to lead a successful basketball career and is admired by fans worldwide.

Monty’s children have shown interest and gift in sports, just like their father. Elijah, one of his sons, shared in a USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp in 2022. He’s praised for his chops and maturity, which he learned from his father. Monty Williams values his family and strives to be a good part model for his children. Despite his busy guiding career, he makes time for his family and cherishes their time together.

Monty Williams remarried in 2017 to Lisa Keeth, who is known for her volleyball skills and even won a prestigious award called the Holland Award in 2001. Lisa has been associated with Spurs Sports & Entertainment, but it’s unclear if she’s professionally linked to the San Antonio Spurs. Currently, she resides in San Antonio, according to available information.

Recently, it was revealed that Lisa had been diagnosed with breast Cancer during the NBA Playoffs. The couple kept this news private for some time. It’s possible that Monty’s coaching performance with the Phoenix Suns was affected by this difficult situation. The details of Lisa’s condition haven’t been shared publicly, but Monty has emphasized the importance of raising awareness about early detection during his press conferences.

In conclusion, Monty Williams is a renowned basketball trainer who has had his share of personal tragedies but continues to inspire fans worldwide with his dedication to the sport. Despite the loss of his wife, Ingrid, he remains a loving father to his five children and a supportive partner to his new wife, Lisa. Monty Williams is not just a basketball trainer but also a role model for his children and a beacon of hope for those facing personal challenges.

Monty Williams car accident Monty Williams death hoax Monty Williams NBA coach Monty Williams family tragedy Monty Williams daughter’s death

News Source : Tv Show Stars

Source Link :Monty Williams Car Crash And Death Hoax, What Happened?/