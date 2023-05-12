Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mosquito bite death not accidental: HC

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kolkata Court Rejects Plea for Accident Insurance Claim After Mosquito Bite Death in Hospital

In a recent ruling, the Calcutta High Court has turned down a woman’s plea for an accident insurance claim after her son died from dengue developed after a mosquito bite in a hospital. The court ruled that the death could not be classified as an accident and therefore was not eligible for an insurance claim. Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya was hearing the appeal filed by Chitra Mukherjee, whose son Chayan died of dengue while being treated for complications, including end-stage kidney disease, after knee surgery at the Command Hospital in Alipore in December 2021.

The case highlights the limitations of insurance policies when it comes to covering unexpected and unforeseen events. While accidents are typically covered under insurance policies, diseases caused by mosquito bites are not considered accidents in India. This means that even if a person contracts a serious illness like dengue or malaria as a result of a mosquito bite, they may not be able to claim insurance coverage for the treatment.

Chitra had filed an accident insurance claim with United India Insurance Company, but the same was rejected in September 2022, on the ground that the cause of death was non-accidental. The insurance company argued that the death was caused by dengue, which is a disease that can be contracted through mosquito bites, and therefore was not an accident. The company also pointed out that the policy did not cover illnesses caused by mosquito bites.

The court agreed with the insurance company’s argument, ruling that the refusal to pay the claim could not be seen as “arbitrary or unreasonable”. Justice Bhattacharya stated that neither the terms of the policy nor legal precedents “permit interpreting any disease caused by a mosquito bite as an accident”. The court also noted that Chayan had been undergoing treatment for end-stage kidney disease before he contracted dengue, which further supported the insurance company’s argument that the cause of death was not accidental.

The ruling has raised concerns about the limitations of insurance policies in covering unforeseen events. Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria are common in India, and many people may not be aware that they are not covered under most insurance policies. This means that if they contract these diseases, they may have to bear the cost of treatment themselves, which can be a significant financial burden for many families.

The case also highlights the need for greater awareness among the public about the limitations of insurance policies. People need to be informed about what is covered under their policies and what is not. They should also be encouraged to ask questions and seek clarification from their insurance providers if they are unsure about the coverage.

In conclusion, the Calcutta High Court’s ruling underscores the need for greater clarity and transparency in insurance policies. While accidents are typically covered under insurance policies, diseases caused by mosquito bites are not considered accidents in India. This means that people need to be aware of the limitations of their policies and take steps to ensure that they are adequately covered in case of unforeseen events.

News Source : Saibal Sen

Source Link :Death from mosquito bite in hosp not accident: HC | Kolkata News/