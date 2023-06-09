Dead – Death – Obituary News : Motel shooting leaves 2 dead; suspects at large

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two Men Fatally Shot at a Lancaster Motel During Apparent Robbery

On Wednesday night, two men were fatally shot during an apparent robbery at a motel in Lancaster. The suspects are still at large, and authorities are seeking any information that may lead to their arrest.

The Location

The incident occurred in the 44000 block of Sierra Highway, and the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station received a call at 9:08 p.m. Authorities responded immediately.

The Victims

The identities of the fatally wounded men are not yet known. One victim was found inside a motel room with an apparent gunshot wound, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene. The other victim was found in the motel’s parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Suspects

Authorities believe that there were multiple suspects involved in the robbery. However, there is no information available on their identities or descriptions. The motive of the crime is believed to be robbery.

Appeal for Information

The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation and is seeking any information that may help identify and locate the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. For anonymous tips, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 800-222-8477 or through their website, lacrimestoppers.org.

The Aftermath

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning. The loss of two lives is always tragic, but the circumstances surrounding their deaths have only added to the sorrow. Authorities are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide closure for the victims’ families.

Conclusion

The shooting at the Lancaster motel is a reminder that crime can strike anywhere, at any time. It is essential to remain vigilant and aware of our surroundings, and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities. We hope that the suspects are apprehended soon, and justice is served for the victims and their loved ones.

News Source : Antelope Valley Press

Source Link :2 shot dead at motel; suspects sought | News/