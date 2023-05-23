Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mother and Daughter Killed in Nashik-Agra Highway Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident on Mumbai-Agra Highway: One Dead in Nashik

Early this morning, around 7 am, a severe accident occurred on the Mumbai-Agra highway in the Nashik district. Unfortunately, a fatal accident took place, claiming the life of a mother and her daughter who were travelling in a tempo with a container. The driver of the container was also seriously injured.

According to reports, the accident took place on the Uddhanpulav bridge, which is located on the Dwarka-Adgaon road. The tempo was travelling from Dwarka to Adgaon when a speeding container hit it from behind, causing the tempo to lose control and crash. The mother and daughter were sitting in the back of the tempo and were thrown out due to the impact of the collision.

Eyewitnesses say that the container was travelling at high speed and failed to brake in time, resulting in the tragic accident. The driver of the container was rushed to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

The accident caused a major traffic jam on the highway, leading to chaos and confusion among the commuters. The police arrived on the scene and immediately started an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Unfortunately, accidents like these are not uncommon on the Mumbai-Agra highway, and the authorities need to take steps to prevent them from happening in the future. The highway is one of the busiest in the country, and accidents like these can cause major delays and losses.

The accident has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic rules. It is essential that the authorities take urgent action to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and the injured driver of the container. We hope that they recover soon and are able to overcome this difficult time.

News Source : Maharashtra Times

Source Link :Nashik Accident Mumbai Agra Highway News Mother And Daughter Death; आई आणि लेकीचा प्रवास अखेरचा ठरला; हायवेवर आयशर टेम्पोवर कंटनेर आदळल्याने भीषण अपघात, दोघींचा जागीच मृत्यू/