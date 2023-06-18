Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mother dies after hospital negligence following newborn’s death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Negligent Treatment Leads to Death of Caesarean Patient at Central Hospital in Dhaka

Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, a caesarean patient, died while undergoing treatment at LabAid Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Akhi was in critical condition following negligent treatment at Central Hospital and had been on life support since the incident. Her husband, Yakub Ali Sumon, confirmed her death on Sunday, 18 June.

Akhi had accused the Central Hospital authorities of deception, resulting in the death of her child. The hospital’s operating theatre has been shut down in connection with the incident. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued an order on Friday stating the unsatisfactory quality of the hospital’s ICU and emergency services after an inspection by its team.

On 14 June, Akhi’s family filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station, alleging deception and improper treatment by physicians Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna. They were later arrested by Dhanmondi police. The health directorate also restricted gynaecologist Dr Sangjukta Saha from providing specialist services at the hospital until written permission is granted.

Dr Sheikh Daud Adnan, director for Hospitals and Clinics at DGHS, confirmed these developments to The Business Standard (TBS). Central Hospital has to cover all medical expenses incurred by Akhi’s family, further expenses related to her treatment and any associated complications, and all legal expenses associated with the cases filed against Dr Shahajadi and Dr Munna.

The health directorate said any compensation requested by the aggrieved family should be resolved in accordance with the existing law. It stated that all relevant documents pertaining to the complaint would be forwarded to the Health Services Division and the health ministry, and necessary actions would be taken based on instructions from the ministry.

Earlier on 14 June, family members alleged that Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during the delivery of Akhi’s child. This led to the newborn’s death and major injuries to the mother. Shakhawat Hossain Shamim, a cousin of patient Akhi, said, “If Dr Sangjukta Saha was not in the operation theatre, who did the operation? It was her assistant Dr Shahjadi. We realised that we have been deceived and both the baby and the mother, who were normal and healthy, were injured.”

Central Hospital Director MA Kashem later told TBS that eleven of their employees, including doctors and nurses, were suspended in connection with the incident. “Besides, a five-member committee has been constituted to probe the allegations. When I get the investigation report, I can tell more about it,” he said.

Dr Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury, secretary general of the Bangladesh Medical Association, said, “If the doctor [Sangjukti Saha of Central Hospital] is not in the country but the hospital authorities say she is there, then it is a fraud. If the patient’s relatives complain, we can take action against the hospital.”

Medical Negligence Life Support Newborn Death Hospital Lawsuits Maternal Mortality

News Source : The Business Standard

Source Link :Mother on life support passes away days after newborn’s death due to negligence by hospital/