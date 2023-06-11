Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mother of IIT student Faizan relieved he didn’t die by suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rehana Ahmed: A Mother’s Relief for Justice

The Tragic Loss of Faizan Ahmed

Rehana Ahmed, a mother from Bihar, lost her son last October. Faizan Ahmed, a promising mechanical engineering student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, was found hanging in his hostel room. The tragic loss of Faizan left his family and friends in shock and grief.

Faizan’s family, along with his friends and colleagues, demanded a thorough investigation into his death. They raised questions about the circumstances leading to Faizan’s death and the role of the IIT administration in providing mental health support to its students.

Justice for Faizan Ahmed

Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case of Faizan’s death. Rehana Ahmed expressed relief upon hearing the news, saying that she hopes justice will be served and the truth will be revealed.

In a statement to the press, Rehana Ahmed said, “I am grateful to the CBI for taking over the case. My son’s death was a shock to our family, and we have been waiting for justice for a long time. We hope that the CBI investigation will bring out the truth and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

The CBI has started its investigation into Faizan’s death and is expected to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. The agency has already questioned several people, including Faizan’s friends, roommates, and professors.

Mental Health Support in IITs

Faizan’s death has also raised concerns about the mental health support provided to students in IITs. According to reports, several students have faced mental health issues due to academic pressure and the competitive environment in IITs.

Rehana Ahmed has also called for better mental health support for students in IITs. She said, “I hope that the IIT administration takes this matter seriously and provides the necessary support to its students. No parent should have to go through what we went through. We need to ensure that our children are safe and supported in their educational institutions.”

The IIT administration has taken steps to address the issue of mental health support for students in the institute. The institute has established a counseling center and a wellness center to provide support to students facing mental health issues.

The Importance of Mental Health Awareness

The tragic loss of Faizan Ahmed has highlighted the importance of mental health awareness in our society. Mental health issues are often stigmatized and ignored in our society, leading to a lack of awareness and support for those who need it.

It is important to raise awareness about mental health issues and provide support to those who are struggling. This includes creating safe spaces for people to talk about their mental health, providing access to mental health professionals, and educating people about mental health issues.

Conclusion

The tragic loss of Faizan Ahmed has left a lasting impact on his family, friends, and colleagues. However, the recent development of the CBI taking over the case has given some hope for justice.

The incident has also highlighted the need for better mental health support for students in educational institutions. It is important to raise awareness about mental health issues and provide support to those who are struggling.

We hope that justice will be served and that Faizan’s family gets closure. We also hope that his death serves as a wake-up call for our society to take mental health issues seriously and provide the necessary support to those who need it.

News Source : thehindu.com – Shiv Sahay Singh

Source Link :Relieved that Faizan did not die by suicide, says IIT student’s mother/