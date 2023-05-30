Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mother of man who died in Harris County Jail pleads for answers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Investigation into Death of Evan Griffin Lee in Harris County Jail Remains Unanswered

The death of Evan Griffin Lee, who died in custody at the Harris County Jail last March, remains shrouded in mystery. Despite completing an investigation, the Texas Rangers have not disclosed any findings, leaving the family of the deceased with more questions than answers.

For nearly 500 days, Jacilet Griffin, Evan Griffin Lee’s mother, has been searching for answers. She has been unable to sleep properly since her son’s death and continues to seek justice for her son. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that Lee was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. While in jail, he was involved in a fight and was taken to the hospital. Four days later, on March 22, 2022, Lee was pronounced dead. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

The family of Evan Griffin Lee has been left in the dark for over a year now, with no answers as to how their loved one died. Jacilet Griffin has expressed her frustration and pain at the lack of transparency and accountability from the Harris County Jail. She questions what would happen if all the bodies were just lying in front of the jail, would they do something then?

The death of Evan Griffin Lee is not an isolated incident. According to reports, twenty-seven people died in Harris County Jail custody last year, and six more have died so far in 2023. This has raised concerns about the conditions of the jail and the treatment of inmates. Jacilet Griffin has expressed her sympathy for the families of those who have lost their loved ones in the jail. She believes that they do not deserve to die while in custody, especially when they have not been given a death penalty by a judge.

Despite the medical examiner ruling Evan Griffin Lee’s death a homicide, the family still has no answers. The Texas Rangers’ investigation has been completed, but the findings have not been disclosed. The family is now left to wonder whether they will ever know what happened to their loved one.

Jacilet Griffin has been vocal in her quest for justice for her son. She has been denied autopsy information and has expressed her frustration at the lack of transparency from the authorities. Her pain and suffering are a testament to the need for accountability and transparency in the justice system.

In conclusion, the death of Evan Griffin Lee remains a mystery, with no answers forthcoming. The family of the deceased is left to wonder whether they will ever know what happened to their loved one. The Harris County Jail has been under scrutiny for the number of deaths in custody, and the lack of transparency and accountability is a cause for concern. Jacilet Griffin’s quest for justice for her son is a reminder that every life matters, and every death in custody must be accounted for. The authorities must be transparent and accountable to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in custody. Justice must be served, and the truth must be told.

News Source : ABC13 Houston

Source Link :Harris County Jail death: Mother of Evan Griffin Lee, man who died in HCSO custody in March 2022, pleads for answers/