Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mother seeks justice in Kolkata court for son’s death over poisoned rice money

Calcutta High Court: Death of Indian soldier due to Dengue

Recently, the Calcutta High Court has been addressing the issue of the death of an Indian soldier due to Dengue fever. The soldier was serving in the Indian Army and had contracted the illness while on duty. The case has raised questions about the health and safety of soldiers serving in the armed forces, as well as the responsibility of the government in ensuring their well-being.

The Case

The soldier in question was a member of the Indian Army’s Lashkar regiment, and was posted in the state of West Bengal. He had been admitted to a military hospital after contracting Dengue fever, but unfortunately succumbed to the illness and passed away. His family has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court, seeking compensation and justice for his death.

Health Risks for Soldiers

The case has highlighted the health risks that soldiers face while serving in the armed forces. Soldiers are often exposed to a range of environmental and health hazards, including exposure to extreme weather conditions, poor sanitation, and infectious diseases. These risks can have a significant impact on the health and well-being of soldiers, and can even lead to death in some cases.

It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that soldiers are provided with adequate protection and care, and that they are not exposed to unnecessary health risks while on duty. This includes providing access to medical care and treatment, as well as implementing measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The Government’s Responsibility

The case of the soldier’s death due to Dengue fever has raised questions about the government’s responsibility in ensuring the health and safety of soldiers serving in the armed forces. The government has a duty to provide adequate resources and support to soldiers, including access to medical care and treatment, as well as measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The government must also ensure that soldiers are provided with appropriate training and education on health and safety issues, including how to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and how to respond to health emergencies. This will help to ensure that soldiers are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to stay healthy and safe while on duty.

Compensation and Justice

The soldier’s family has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court seeking compensation and justice for his death. The court has a responsibility to ensure that justice is served, and that the soldier’s family is provided with the compensation they are entitled to.

The case also highlights the need for the government to take responsibility for the health and safety of soldiers serving in the armed forces. The government must ensure that soldiers are provided with adequate resources and support to protect their health and well-being, and that they are not exposed to unnecessary health risks while on duty.

Conclusion

The case of the soldier’s death due to Dengue fever highlights the importance of ensuring the health and safety of soldiers serving in the armed forces. The government has a responsibility to provide adequate resources and support to soldiers, including access to medical care and treatment, and measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The Calcutta High Court has a responsibility to ensure that justice is served, and that the soldier’s family is provided with the compensation they are entitled to. The case also highlights the need for greater awareness and education on health and safety issues for soldiers, to ensure that they are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to stay healthy and safe while on duty.

