Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mother unable to bear son’s death

When Former Prime Minister’s Brother was Surrounded by a Herd of Monkeys on the Rooftop on Wednesday

The Incident

On Wednesday, the brother of a former Prime Minister went to the rooftop to remove clothes. However, he was surrounded by a herd of monkeys. The monkeys were jumping and moving around him, which made him frightened. He started running to save himself, but during this time, his foot slipped and he fell.

The Situation

The Outcome

The former Prime Minister’s brother was fortunate enough to be saved by his security guards, who were present with him at that moment. The guards rescued him and took him to the hospital for medical attention. His injuries were not severe, but the incident left him shaken. He was lucky to have escaped without any major injuries.

The Monkey Menace

Monkeys are becoming a menace in many parts of the country. They are causing damage to public property, attacking people, and are becoming a nuisance. The problem is particularly acute in urban areas, where there is a high population density.

Monkeys are known to be intelligent, and they are able to adapt quickly to changes in their environment. They are also very social animals and live in large groups. This makes it difficult to control their behavior and movements.

The government has tried to tackle the problem by culling monkeys and relocating them to other areas. However, this approach has been criticized by animal rights activists. They argue that culling is inhumane and that it does not solve the problem in the long term.

Another approach is to train monkeys to behave in a more civilized manner. This has been tried in some parts of the country, with mixed results. The problem is that training monkeys is a time-consuming and costly process.

The Need for a Solution

The monkey menace is a serious problem that needs to be addressed. The government needs to come up with a comprehensive strategy to tackle the issue. This strategy should be based on a scientific understanding of monkey behavior and should be humane.

Some possible solutions include providing monkeys with alternative food sources, such as fruit trees or feeding stations. This would reduce their dependence on human food and reduce their interaction with humans.

Another solution is to create designated monkey zones where people can go and interact with the animals in a controlled environment. This would help to reduce the number of monkeys in urban areas and provide people with a safe and enjoyable experience.

It is important to find a solution that takes into account the needs of both humans and animals. The monkey menace is a problem that affects us all, and we need to work together to find a solution.

Conclusion

The incident involving the former Prime Minister’s brother is a reminder of the monkey menace in our country. It is a serious problem that needs to be addressed. The government needs to come up with a comprehensive strategy to tackle the issue, based on a scientific understanding of monkey behavior and humane principles.

It is important for us to work together to find a solution that takes into account the needs of both humans and animals. We cannot afford to ignore this problem any longer. The monkey menace is a problem that affects us all, and we need to work together to find a solution.

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :बेटे की मौत का सदमा सहन नहीं कर सकी मां, मौत/