Dead – Death – Obituary News : Motionless in White – Download MP3

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NEW MP3 MUSIC VIDEO ALERT

ARTIST: Motionless in White

SONG TITLE: Cause of Death

Motionless in White, the American metal band known for their unique blend of metalcore and gothic influences, has just released a new music video for their song “Cause of Death”. The song, which features the band’s signature heavy guitar riffs and haunting vocals, is a powerful exploration of the complicated and often toxic relationships that can exist between individuals.

The Lyrics

The song opens with lead singer Chris Motionless addressing his “neurotic enemies”, whom he refers to as his “nemesis”. Despite their shared appearance, Motionless expresses a deep-seated hatred for these individuals, who he claims have held his “happiness hostage”. He vows to “cut them out” with the knife they left in his back, ending their feud once and for all.

The chorus of the song is a powerful declaration of Motionless’s newfound freedom, as he revels in the demise of his enemies. He asks if they now believe in him, as he “lowers them down” without a funeral or condolences. He claims to have found his “life in their cause of death”, suggesting that their destruction has allowed him to move forward and find a new sense of purpose.

The second verse of the song takes a more introspective turn, as Motionless reflects on the complex nature of his relationship with his enemies. He acknowledges that they hate him but also need his protection, and that he has been there for them “the whole time to keep them safe”. He suggests that their feud is born out of trauma and drama, and that he is not entirely to blame for their demise.

The second chorus of the song is a more melancholy reflection on the relationship between Motionless and his enemies. He asks if it is too late for them now, if history can be rewound and if there is any chance for reconciliation. He suggests that their story is intertwined, with his book beginning where theirs closed. He acknowledges that they were each other’s “sign of life” and “cause of death”.

The Video

The music video for “Cause of Death” is a visually stunning and thematically rich exploration of the song’s themes. The video features the band performing in a dark, gothic setting, with elaborate costumes and makeup accentuating their already striking appearance. Interspersed with the performance footage are scenes of a woman in a white dress, who appears to be the object of Motionless’s anger. The woman is shown in various states of distress, surrounded by ominous imagery such as snakes and skulls.

The video culminates in a dramatic sequence in which the woman appears to be resurrected, rising from a pool of water to confront Motionless. The two engage in a heated exchange, with Motionless ultimately stabbing the woman with a knife. The video ends with the band performing as the woman sinks back into the water, presumably dead once again.

The Message

“Cause of Death” is a powerful and thought-provoking song that explores the complicated nature of human relationships. It speaks to the destructive nature of hatred and the need for forgiveness and reconciliation. The music video expands on these themes, using striking imagery to drive home the song’s message. Fans of Motionless in White will no doubt appreciate the band’s continued willingness to tackle difficult subject matter and push the boundaries of what metal music can be.

