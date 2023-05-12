Dead – Death – Obituary News : Motorcycle accident injures bystander

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chennai Stanley Hospital grants permission for treatment of forest ranger injured in the line of duty

Introduction

A forest ranger in Tamil Nadu was injured in the line of duty and required medical attention. The Chennai Stanley Hospital granted permission for his treatment, and the Ponneri police are currently investigating the incident.

The Incident

The forest ranger was on duty in a forest area when he was attacked by a group of poachers. He sustained multiple injuries, including a head injury. The ranger was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, his condition was critical, and he required specialized medical attention.

The Chennai Stanley Hospital was contacted for permission to treat the forest ranger, and they granted approval. The ranger was then transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

The Investigation

The Ponneri police are currently investigating the incident. They have collected evidence from the scene and are questioning witnesses to determine the identity of the poachers responsible for the attack.

The police have also filed a case against the poachers under the Wildlife Protection Act, which carries severe penalties for those found guilty of poaching.

The Importance of Forest Rangers

Forest rangers play a crucial role in protecting our forests and wildlife. They are responsible for monitoring and controlling activities in forest areas, preventing poaching, and ensuring that wildlife is protected.

However, their job is not without risk. Forest rangers often work in remote areas, far from medical facilities, and are exposed to dangers such as wild animals and poachers.

The incident highlights the importance of providing adequate protection and medical facilities for forest rangers. It also highlights the need to take strict action against those found guilty of poaching.

Conclusion

The granting of permission by the Chennai Stanley Hospital for the treatment of the injured forest ranger is a positive step towards protecting our forest rangers. The police investigation and filing of a case against the poachers responsible for the attack is also commendable.

We must continue to support and protect our forest rangers to ensure that they can carry out their duties without fear of harm. The forests and wildlife they protect are an essential part of our ecosystem and must be preserved for future generations.

