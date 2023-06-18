Dead – Death – Obituary News : Motorcycle Crash Claims Life of Biker

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes as Two People Lose Their Lives in a Road Accident in Chennai

Chennai’s East Coast Road witnessed a tragic incident yesterday night as two people lost their lives in a motorbike accident near the ECR Beach in Injambakkam. The accident occurred at around 1 AM when two individuals were riding a motorbike and collided with a car on the road. Both of them were thrown off the bike, and one of them suffered severe head injuries.

The Victims

The victims were identified as Jeevakumar and an unidentified person. Jeevakumar was a resident of Thiruvottiyur and had recently joined a job in Chennai. The other person’s identity is yet to be ascertained. Both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, they could not be saved.

The Cause of the Accident

According to eyewitnesses, the car was speeding on the road, and the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision. The impact was so severe that both of them were thrown off the bike and suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The Aftermath

The incident has left the families of the victims devastated. The police have launched an investigation into the accident and are trying to track down the driver of the car. They have also urged people to follow traffic rules and regulations and avoid speeding on the road.

The accident has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures in Chennai. The city’s roads are notorious for their high accident rates, and the authorities need to take urgent steps to improve the situation. The accident has also brought to the fore the need for better medical facilities and emergency services in the city.

Conclusion

The tragic incident is a grim reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the need to follow traffic rules and regulations. It is a wake-up call for the authorities to take proactive steps to ensure the safety of the citizens. The families of the victims have lost their loved ones, and we must do everything in our power to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

மோட்டார் சைக்கிள் விபத்து வாலிபர் பலி சைக்கிள் விபத்து புதிய தகவல்கள் மோட்டார் சைக்கிள் விபத்து செய்திகள் விபத்துகள் மோட்டார் சைக்கிள் உயிரிழப்புகள்

News Source : Maalaimalar .

Source Link :மோட்டார் சைக்கிள் விபத்தில் வாலிபர் பலி/