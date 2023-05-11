Dead – Death – Obituary News : Motorcyclist dies in crash near Country Club Rd.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson police and fire department responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle near Country Club Road on Tuesday, May 2. The incident occurred near Country Club Road and Broadway Boulevard.

The Accident

According to the Traffic Unit of the Tucson Police Department (TPD), the motorcyclist was going southbound on Country Club Road when a Toyota minivan tried to make a left turn in front of him from northbound Country Club. The motorcyclist was traveling over the posted 35 MPH speed limit. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but did not have the proper motorcycle endorsement associated with his driver’s license. According to TPD, the driver of the minivan, a 70-year-old male, was not impaired.

The Injuries

The motorcyclist was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, while the other driver was not injured. On May 10, officers were notified that the motorcyclist had died as a result of the injuries he sustained. He was identified as 20-year-old Israel Antonio Martinez.

Investigation

Investigation remains ongoing, and no citations or charges have been issued at this time.

Conclusion

This tragic incident serves as a reminder for all motorists to follow traffic rules and regulations. It is important to always be aware of your surroundings and to drive safely to prevent accidents and fatalities.

