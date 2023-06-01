Dead – Death – Obituary News : Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lee Amador Death – Obituary: Victim Killed in a Fatal Motorcycle Accident

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lee Amador, who died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Although the cause of death was not disclosed in the online obituary, it has been confirmed that Lee Amador passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident. He was a proud US Marine Corps Veteran and an amazing loving father to his 22-month-old daughter, Allie. He leaves behind his love, Jessica Farchette.

A Life Taken Too Soon

Lee Amador was a wonderful father, partner and friend who touched the lives of many. His sudden death has left a huge void in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be remembered for his kindness, his infectious smile, and his unwavering love for his daughter. He was a man of great character, courage, and compassion, and will be deeply missed by all.

Mourning the Loss of a Promising Human Being

Words cannot express the depth of our grief for the loss of Lee Amador. We share in the sorrow of his family and friends, and offer our sincere condolences to all who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter Allie, his partner Jessica, and all those who are struggling to come to terms with this tragedy.

A Memorial Service for Lee Amador

A memorial service for Lee Amador will be held at the Tahoma National Cemetery on June 5th, 2023. The procession will leave promptly at 9 o’clock am, and a celebration of life will follow at the North Fork Farms at 1:00 PM. We encourage all who knew Lee to attend and pay their respects to a man who touched the lives of many.

Offering Condolences and Prayers

At this difficult time, we invite you to join us in offering condolences and prayers to Lee Amador’s family and friends. Your messages of support and love will go a long way in helping them navigate this difficult time and find comfort in their grief. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those who have been impacted by this sudden and tragic loss.

Rest in peace, Lee Amador. You will be missed.

