Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mountaineering Legend Gurdial Singh Dies After Illness

Gurdial Singh, Indian Mountaineering Legend, Passes Away at 99

Gurdial Singh, one of India’s most prominent mountaineers, passed away at the age of 99 on Sunday at his residence in Sector 8. Singh had been bedridden for the past few years due to complications caused by a hip fracture and chikungunya. Singh’s contributions to Indian mountaineering earned him the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1965.

A Life of Adventure

Born in 1921 in Punjab, Gurdial Singh showed an early interest in adventure and the outdoors. He joined the Indian Army in 1940 and served as a soldier in World War II. After the war, Singh began his mountaineering career, climbing peaks in the Himalayas and other ranges around the world.

Singh’s most notable achievements include being a part of the team that made the first ascent of Trisul, a 7,120-meter peak in Uttarakhand, in 1950. He also climbed several other peaks in the Himalayas, including Nanda Devi, Kamet, and Abi Gamin. In addition to his mountaineering accomplishments, Singh was also an accomplished skier and represented India in international skiing competitions.

Contributions to Indian Mountaineering

Gurdial Singh’s contributions to the sport of mountaineering in India were significant. He was instrumental in establishing the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) in 1957, which has since become the apex body for mountaineering and allied adventure sports in India. Singh served as the first honorary secretary of the IMF and played a key role in promoting the sport in the country.

Singh was also involved in training and mentoring young mountaineers in India. He was a founding member of the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling, where he trained several generations of mountaineers. Singh’s legacy in Indian mountaineering continues to inspire young climbers today.

The End of an Era

Gurdial Singh’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian mountaineering. He was a true pioneer in the sport and played a key role in establishing mountaineering as a legitimate pursuit in India. Singh’s contributions to the sport and his dedication to mentoring young climbers will be remembered for generations to come.

Despite his age and failing health, Singh remained a beloved figure in the mountaineering community until the end of his life. His passing is a great loss to the sport and to all those who knew him. Rest in peace, Gurdial Singh.

Mountaineering Gurdial Singh Climbing Illness Legacy

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Mountaineering legend Gurdial Singh passes away after prolonged illness/