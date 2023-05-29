Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mourning for Student’s Death in Guwahati Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Relatives Mourn the Death of Assam Engineering College Student in Tragic Car Accident

A Scorpio car carrying seven students from Assam Engineering College met with an accident on May 29, 2023, leaving all seven students injured. Sadly, one of the students, whose identity has not been released, passed away due to injuries sustained in the accident. The incident took place in Jalukbari, Guwahati, and has left the families of the students in mourning.

The Tragic Accident

The students were on their way to a nearby shopping mall when the accident occurred. According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and collide with a nearby tree. All seven students were rushed to the hospital, where they received medical attention. Unfortunately, one of the students succumbed to their injuries and passed away.

The Devastated Families

The news of the accident has left the families of the students shattered. The parents of the student who passed away in the accident are inconsolable and are struggling to come to terms with their loss. The other families are also devastated and are praying for the speedy recovery of their loved ones.

The student who passed away in the accident was a bright young student who had a promising future ahead of him. He was a popular figure on campus and had many friends who are now struggling to cope with his loss.

The Impact on the College Community

The tragic accident has had a profound impact on the Assam Engineering College community. The college has issued a statement expressing its condolences to the families of the students. The faculty and staff are also deeply affected by the incident and are providing support to the families of the students.

The college has also set up a counseling center for students who are struggling to cope with the loss of their classmate. The center is staffed by trained professionals who are providing emotional support to students and helping them deal with their grief.

Conclusion

The tragic accident that occurred on May 29, 2023, has left the families of the seven students shattered. One student lost his life in the accident, and his family is struggling to come to terms with their loss. The other families are also devastated and are praying for the speedy recovery of their loved ones.

The Assam Engineering College community is deeply affected by the incident and is providing support to the families of the students. The counseling center set up by the college is helping students deal with their grief and providing them with emotional support during this difficult time.

Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the students. We hope that the other students make a speedy recovery and that the college community can come together to support one another during this difficult time.

