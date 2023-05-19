Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mourning the Death of Abbot Mason from Cotton Depot

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Abbot Mason: A Tribute to a Dear Friend and Customer

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our good friend and loyal customer, Abbot Mason. Abbot had been battling illness for a long time and yesterday, he finally succumbed to it. He had been a valued member of our community and had been with us for many years.

A Dedicated Customer and Employee

Abbot had been a regular customer of our business for a significant length of time. He had been a part of our community for many years and had formed close relationships with many of us. Moreover, he had also worked with us as an employee for over three and a half years. During his time here, he had worked diligently and had been a great asset to our organization.

Abbot had also been a business partner of Brian Hellmuth, who had been our client for a combined total of fourteen years. Their partnership had been a testament to their strong work ethic and dedication to their craft.

A Loss to the Cotton Depot Family

Abbot’s passing is a great loss to our community and the Cotton Depot family. We will miss his friendship, his positive attitude, and his infectious smile. He had been a wonderful person, and we were privileged to have known him.

We understand that this news may be difficult for many of you to hear, and we regret any inconvenience this may cause. However, we felt it was important to inform our community and pay tribute to our dear friend Abbot.

A Call for Remembrance and Prayers

During this difficult time, we ask that you remember Abbot’s loved ones and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Losing a loved one is never easy, and we hope that they find comfort in knowing how much Abbot meant to all of us.

Abbot will always be remembered for his kindness, his generosity, and his unwavering spirit. He had touched many lives and left a lasting impact on our community. We will miss him dearly.

A Final Farewell

Rest in peace, Abbot. You will be forever missed, but never forgotten. Your legacy will live on through the memories and the love that you have left behind.

