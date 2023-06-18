Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Betty Winchester Obituary, Death

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and business associate, Betty Winchester. After a protracted period of treatment, Betty lost her fight with illness. We are truly sorry to have to break this news to you, but it is what it is.

A Dedicated Businesswoman

Betty and her late husband Bill had run Estep Antiques and Mercantile together for a number of years. After Bill passed away, Betty took over the running of the business and continued to do so until recently when she sold the firm and relocated to Springfield. She was a dedicated businesswoman who was passionate about antiques and had a keen eye for quality pieces.

A Loyal Friend

Despite her move to Springfield, Betty remained a loyal friend to those she had left behind in her previous town. She often visited and stayed with her friends, including the author of this obituary. They would spend evenings together in the front yard, chatting about the day’s events and enjoying each other’s company. Betty was always accompanied by her faithful dog, Reggie, who was her constant companion.

An Unexpected Roommate

One day, Betty came into the author’s office and asked if there was a room available for her to stay in. The author, who was happy to have her as a guest, initially offered one room, which eventually turned into three. Betty’s recent relocation meant that she was unable to evade either the company or the community, and her presence was welcomed by all.

Rest in Peace, Betty

We are deeply saddened by Betty’s passing, but we are also pleased that she is free from her suffering and reunited with her late husband Bill and beloved dog Reggie. Betty will be missed by all who knew her, but we take comfort in the knowledge that she is now at peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Betty.

