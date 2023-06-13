Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Mourning the Sudden Passing of Michael Young”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Michael A. “Mike” Young: A Devoted Family Man and Outdoorsman

A Life Cut Short

On April 22, 2023, the community of Upper Nazareth Township, Pennsylvania, was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Michael A. “Mike” Young. At just 59 years old, Mike’s death was a tragedy that has left his family, friends, and colleagues reeling.

Mike was born on December 15, 1963, in Easton, Pennsylvania, to his late parents, Robert A. Young, Sr. and Nancy L. (Seifert) Getz. Although his father passed away before he was born, Mike was brought up in the Moravian faith by his mother. He attended Nazareth High School and graduated with the “1981” class.

A Dedicated Career and Family Life

After high school, Mike was hired at Nazareth High School, where he served as the Head of the Custodians Department. He was known as a hard worker and a reliable employee who took pride in his work.

But Mike’s dedication extended far beyond his career. He was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his three children, Kevin, Cole, and Giulianna. He was always there to support them, whether they were in high school, college, or embarking on their own careers. Mike was especially proud of his children and looked forward to their yearly trips to Ocean City, Maryland, and their dinner dates.

Mike was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and playing golf. He was a member of the NRA and loved spending time in nature. And despite his busy schedule, he always found time to pursue his passion for music and playing the guitar.

A Community That Mourns

Mike’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of all who knew him. He is survived by his mother, Nancy L. (Seifert) Getz, his stepfather Richard, his three children, his brothers, and his soon-to-be first grandchild. His loss is felt not only by his family, but by the entire Nazareth community.

A visitation for Mike will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc. located at 220 Washington Park in Nazareth, Pennsylvania 18064. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Nazareth Moravian Church located at 4 S. Main St. in Nazareth, Pennsylvania 18064. This service will be an opportunity for all who knew and loved Mike to come together to honor his memory and share stories of the impact he had on their lives.

In Memoriam

Michael A. “Mike” Young was a man who lived life to the fullest. He was a dedicated employee, a devoted family man, and an avid outdoorsman. His passing is a loss not only to his family but to the entire Nazareth community. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

