Dead – Death – Obituary News : MP bus accident claims 22 lives

Khargone Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises to 22, 33 Injured

On May 9, 2021, a tragic bus accident in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 33 others. The incident occurred when a bus carrying approximately 65 passengers fell from a bridge onto the dry bed of a river. The bus driver, Santosh Kumar, was also severely injured and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus broke the iron-made railing on the bridge, causing it to fall into the dry river bed. Several passengers were crushed to death immediately upon impact as the upper portion of the bus collided with the dry rocky bed of the river. Approximately half a dozen minors were among the dead.

The locals immediately swung into action and began a rescue operation while the local police and administration were informed. The injured were rushed to hospitals in tractors and trollies as ambulances arrived later. The police and administration arrived at the scene and rescued the remaining passengers while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has directed the Khargone police and district administration to provide all necessary assistance to those injured in the accident. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed the incident in a cabinet meeting and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, according to Home Minister Narottam Mishra. The accident has once again raised concerns about the safety of Indian roads and the need for stricter regulations and enforcement.

Road accidents have become a common occurrence in India, with more than 150,000 people dying each year on the country’s roads. According to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the major causes of road accidents in India are overspeeding, drunk driving, and driver negligence.

The government has taken several steps to improve road safety in the country, such as implementing stricter penalties for traffic violations, increasing the number of traffic police, and improving road infrastructure. However, more needs to be done to reduce the number of accidents and ensure the safety of commuters.

One of the major challenges faced by the government is the lack of awareness and education among drivers. Many drivers are not aware of traffic rules and regulations, and they do not have proper training or licensing. The government needs to invest in better training and education programs for drivers, conduct regular safety audits of roads, and enforce stricter penalties for traffic violations.

In addition, there is a need for better road infrastructure, including wider roads, better lighting, and safer bridges and overpasses. The government should also prioritize the maintenance of existing roads and bridges to ensure they are safe for use.

In conclusion, the Khargone bus accident is a tragic reminder of the urgent need to improve road safety in India. The government needs to take a comprehensive approach to address the issue, including better education and training for drivers, stricter enforcement of traffic rules, and investment in road infrastructure. The safety of Indian commuters should be a top priority, and every effort should be made to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Death toll in MP bus accident rise to 22/