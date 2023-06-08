Dead – Death – Obituary News : MP girl rescued from borewell declared dead

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes as Two-and-a-half-year-old Girl Declared Dead After Borewell Rescue Efforts

Madhya Pradesh witnessed a heart-wrenching incident in Sehore district when a two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a borewell and was declared dead after 52 hours of rescue efforts. The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of borewells and the need for preventive measures to avoid such tragedies from happening in the future.

The Incident

The little girl, identified as Shivani, fell into the borewell on Tuesday evening while playing near her house in the Pipalya Mandi village of Sehore district. The borewell was approximately 70 feet deep and only nine inches wide, making it difficult for rescue teams to carry out the operation.

The rescue operation began immediately after the incident was reported, and various teams were deployed to the site to rescue the girl. The teams included the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the local administration. The operation continued for over 52 hours, with teams working tirelessly to save the girl.

The Rescue Efforts

The rescue efforts were carried out in a phased manner, with the teams first trying to clear the debris around the borewell to create enough space for the girl to be pulled out. The teams then tried to lower a camera to locate the girl and assess her condition.

However, the efforts faced several challenges due to the narrow width of the borewell and the rocky terrain. The teams had to use a crane to dig a parallel borewell to reach the girl. They also used oxygen cylinders and a small camera to monitor and communicate with the girl. The teams also provided food and water to the girl through a pipe.

The rescue teams worked tirelessly, with the hope of saving the girl. However, after 52 hours of efforts, the teams declared the girl dead. The girl’s body was pulled out from the borewell and taken to a hospital for post-mortem.

The Need for Preventive Measures

The incident once again raises concerns about the safety of borewells and the need for preventive measures to avoid such tragedies from happening in the future. Borewells have become a common sight in rural areas, and many people use them for various purposes, including irrigation and drinking water. However, these borewells often lack safety measures and are left uncovered, making them a potential danger to children and animals.

The government needs to take strict measures to ensure the safety of borewells, including installing covers, fencing the area around the borewell, and conducting regular checks to ensure they are safe. The government should also create awareness among people about the dangers of uncovered borewells and encourage them to take preventive measures.

The Tragedy and Its Impact

The incident has left the entire nation in shock, with people expressing their condolences on social media. The rescue teams have been applauded for their tireless efforts to save the girl, and the government has announced compensation for the girl’s family.

The incident is a reminder of the need for preventive measures and the importance of safety in our daily lives. It is a tragedy that could have been avoided if proper safety measures were in place. The government needs to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of borewells and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The incident in Sehore district is a tragic reminder of the need for safety measures and the importance of taking preventive measures to avoid such incidents. The government needs to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of borewells and create awareness among people about the dangers of uncovered borewells. The tragedy has left the entire nation in shock, and it is a reminder of the value of life and the need for safety in our daily lives.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Girl pulled out from borewell in MP declared dead at hospital/