Dead – Death – Obituary News : MrBeast exposes YouTubers for faking tweets

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

MrBeast Hits Out at Fake Death Announcements in YouTube Thumbnails

MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, is the most subscribed individual YouTuber in the world with over 57 million subscribers. However, his fame has made him a target for vile death hoaxes, with rumors of his passing surfacing on multiple occasions. Recently, a fake announcement made the rounds claiming that MrBeast had tweeted that he would die within the next three years. The tweet was used in a YouTube thumbnail alongside a video titled “MrBeast’s Disease Is Worse Than You Think,” which appeared to reference his recent Crohn’s disease diagnosis.

MrBeast responded to the fake announcement by sharing a screenshot of the YouTube thumbnail on Twitter and sarcastically wrote, “Thank god for this YouTube video or I wouldn’t have known I’m dying in three years.” He also implored people to stop mocking up fake tweets of his for views, writing, “Can we end the trend of photoshopping fake tweets of mine as thumbnails? Thx.”

This is not the first time that MrBeast has had to shut down rumors of his death. Earlier this year, a viral tweet showed a black and white photo of Donaldson alongside the caption, “I can’t believe MrBeast died… gone too soon man.. you’ll never be forgotten you legend.” The post received more than 14 million views and 170,000 likes, prompting MrBeast to confirm that he was alive and well by replying, “Why does this have 100,000 likes? Lol.”

In a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, MrBeast revealed that he had filmed videos years in advance and scheduled them for release. He explained, “When I had 8,000 subscribers and I was a teenager, I filmed a bunch of videos and scheduled them years in the future. I filmed one where I was like, ‘Hi, me in a year,’ and the video went up a year later, and it was just like, ‘Hey, I think you’ll have 100,000 subscribers.’ And then, I did one where I was like, ‘Hi me in five years.’ And I was like, ‘Hey, in five years I think you’ll have a million.’ And then, one that hasn’t come out yet.”

MrBeast also revealed that he had scheduled videos for release even after his death, saying, “There are some that are scheduled like 20 years in the future, and so, if I don’t die, I’ll just move ’em up.” He added, “Because the only way the video would go up is if I’m not alive. And if I’m not alive, then I won’t be able to push back the scheduled upload dates so it’ll go public automatically. And so, yeah, I have a couple of those.”

In conclusion, MrBeast has hit out at people who edit his tweets to use them in thumbnails after a hoax death announcement surfaced online. The fake announcement claimed that MrBeast had tweeted that he would die within the next three years and was used in a YouTube thumbnail alongside a video that appeared to reference his recent Crohn’s disease diagnosis. MrBeast has urged people to stop photoshopping fake tweets of his for views, and he has revealed that he has scheduled videos for release even after his death.

MrBeast death hoax Photoshopped tweets YouTubers called out Online hoaxes Social media rumors

News Source : Claire Reid

Source Link :MrBeast calls out YouTubers for photoshopping tweets after death hoax surfaces online/