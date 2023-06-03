Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ms Jacky Oh! Found Unresponsive in Miami Hotel – Pronounced Dead

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New Details Emerge in the Death of Ms Jacky Oh!

Former “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out” star, Ms Jacky Oh!, was found unresponsive in a Miami hotel before she was pronounced dead. According to a Miami Police Department incident report obtained by The Times, she was staying at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell at the time of the incident. She was found unresponsive on the evening of Wednesday, May 31.

Despite resuscitation efforts, Ms Jacky Oh! did not make it and was pronounced dead shortly before midnight. The case is currently under investigation.

Odell Beckham Jr. Joins in Mourning

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. shared a poignant tribute to DC Young Fly’s late partner on Friday, June 1, reposting the Smith family’s statement on her passing on his Story along with a caption that read, “Rest Easy Angel.” He also shared a message via Twitter, writing, “We love You. Everyday is a gift. Tomorrow is never promised.”

Ms Jacky Oh!’s death was confirmed by her family on Thursday. “It is with sadden (sic) hearts we share with you that Jakclyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023,” the statement read. “Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time.”

Cosmetic Procedure Speculations

While the cause of death has yet to be disclosed, it has been reported that Ms Jacky Oh! flew to Miami to undergo a cosmetic procedure a few days before she died. She recently posted a picture on her Instagram page posing with Zachary Okhah, MD, better known as Dr. Zach.

In the since-deleted post, the mother of three let her followers know that she flew to Miami to get a “mommy makeover.” She wrote in the caption, “Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr. Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!”

Ms Jacky Oh! had three children with “Wild ‘N Out” star DC Young Fly.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae’s Gender Reveal Photos

In other news, tennis star Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae have treated their fans to gender reveal photos. In a post on her Instagram page, Naomi shared a series of photos showing her and Cordae holding blue and pink smoke bombs. The final photo revealed that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

Congratulations poured in from fans and celebrities alike, including fellow tennis player, Serena Williams, who commented, “Omggggggg amazing! I’m so happy for you lovebirds!!!! A baby girl. She will be so loved and supported.”

News Source : AceShowbiz Team

Source Link :Ms Jacky Oh! Found Unresponsive at Miami Hotel Before Pronounced Dead/