Dead – Death – Obituary News : MTV’s Jacky Oh of Wild ‘N Out Passes Away at 32

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jacky Oh, Star of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Passes Away at 32

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jacky Oh, a beloved member of the Wild ‘N Out family. Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, was just 32 years old at the time of her death.

A Talented Comedian and Mother of Three

Jacky Oh was a talented comedian and rapper who joined the cast of Wild ‘N Out for five seasons. The show, which was created and hosted by Nick Cannon, features sketch comedy and rap battles with celebrity guests.

While Jacky Oh’s performances on the show were always hilarious and memorable, her most important role was that of mother. She leaves behind three beautiful children and countless friends and colleagues who will miss her dearly.

A Loving Friend and Beloved Colleague

Following news of Jacky Oh’s passing, the BET Media Group released a statement paying tribute to the talented comedian and mother. The statement read, in part:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.” “The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Wild ‘N Out also shared the statement on their official Instagram page, though no further details about Jacky Oh’s passing were released.

Remembering Jacky Oh’s Legacy

Jacky Oh’s passing is a tragic loss for her family, friends, and fans. Her talent and humor brought joy and laughter to audiences around the world, and her legacy will always be remembered.

As we mourn the loss of this talented comedian and mother, let us also celebrate her life and the impact she had on those around her. Rest in peace, Jacky Oh.

Jacky Oh death MTV Wild ‘N Out star dies Jacky Oh cause of death Jacky Oh career highlights Jacky Oh legacy

News Source : The Irish News

Source Link :Star of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out Jacky Oh dies at the age of 32/