Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mukhtar Ansari’s associate Sanjiv Jeeva shot dead outside Lucknow court

The Story of Gangster Sanjiv Jeeva

On Wednesday, gangster Sanjiv Jeeva was shot and killed outside a courtroom in Lucknow. He was an accused in the murder of senior BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi. While Jeeva died on the spot, a girl sustained bullet injuries. The shooter, dressed as a lawyer, fled the scene. According to reports, Jeeva was a close aide of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari. As officials attempted to stem the bleeding, bystanders watched the events unfold. This incident highlights the bystander effect, where individuals refrain from providing necessary assistance in emergency situations.

The Definition of the Bystander Effect

The bystander effect is defined as a phenomenon in which individuals refrain from providing necessary assistance in emergency situations. This can occur when there are other people around who could provide assistance. The presence of other people can cause individuals to believe that someone else will take responsibility for providing help. As a result, individuals may fail to take action, assuming that someone else will do so.

Examples of the Bystander Effect

The bystander effect is a well-documented phenomenon that has been observed in various situations. One of the most famous examples is the murder of Kitty Genovese in 1964. She was attacked outside her apartment building in New York City, and despite her screams for help, no one intervened. The incident sparked a national conversation about the bystander effect and the responsibility of individuals to help others in need.

Another example is the case of Brian Stewart, a Canadian journalist who was killed in Iraq in 2004. He was abducted by insurgents and held hostage for three weeks. During that time, he was moved from one location to another, and his captors allowed him to speak with his family and colleagues. However, no one was able to locate him, and he was eventually killed.

The Psychology Behind the Bystander Effect

The bystander effect is believed to occur due to a combination of social and psychological factors. One of these factors is diffusion of responsibility, which occurs when individuals believe that others will take responsibility for providing help. Another factor is social influence, where individuals conform to the actions or beliefs of others in a group.

Additionally, individuals may fear social disapproval or embarrassment if they provide assistance and it is not well-received. They may also fear personal harm if they intervene in a potentially dangerous situation. These factors can all contribute to the bystander effect and prevent individuals from providing necessary assistance in emergency situations.

Overcoming the Bystander Effect

There are several ways to overcome the bystander effect. One is to increase awareness of the phenomenon and educate individuals about the importance of taking responsibility for providing help in emergency situations. Another is to encourage bystanders to take action by providing clear instructions on what they can do to assist.

Additionally, individuals can be trained in first aid and emergency response techniques, which can increase their confidence and ability to provide assistance in emergency situations. Creating a culture of responsibility and accountability can also help to overcome the bystander effect, by encouraging individuals to take action and support each other in times of need.

Conclusion

The bystander effect is a complex phenomenon that can have serious consequences in emergency situations. The case of gangster Sanjiv Jeeva highlights the importance of taking responsibility for providing necessary assistance to those in need. By increasing awareness of the bystander effect and encouraging individuals to take action, we can create a safer and more supportive community for all.

