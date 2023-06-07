Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mumbai College Student Found Dead in Hostel Room, Police Probe Rape

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mumbai Horror: College Student Raped and Murdered in Hostel; Security Guard Suspected

On June 7, 2023, the city of Mumbai was shaken by the mysterious death of a 19-year-old college student in the Abhijat Marine Drive area. The girl’s body was found in a government hostel room, and police suspect that she was raped and murdered. A 30-year-old security guard who was working at the hostel is the prime suspect in the case. However, the twist comes when the security guard was also found dead in the same hostel room later.

The suspect, identified as Omprakash Kanaujia, had been working at the Savitri Phule Uomans Hostel for a long time. The victim was staying in the hostel for the past few months. The police found the girl’s body hanging from a noose inside the hostel room. Investigation reveals that the girl was raped before being murdered and hung from the ceiling. The body was sent for post-mortem.

After the incident, Omprakash went missing, and the police launched a search operation. Later, the police found his body on the railway tracks, and it is suspected that he committed suicide by jumping in front of a train. However, the police are yet to confirm the reason behind his death.

The incident has sparked outrage across the city, with people demanding swift action against the culprits. Women’s rights activists and social workers have also demanded stronger laws to protect women and prevent such heinous crimes.

In recent years, India has witnessed a surge in rape cases, and incidents like these have exposed the lack of safety measures for women in the country. The government has been criticized for not doing enough to ensure women’s safety and for failing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The incident is a grim reminder of how vulnerable women are in our society and the urgent need for stricter laws and measures to ensure their safety. It is high time that the government takes steps to ensure that women can live and work without fear of violence and harassment.

The police are currently investigating the case and trying to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the girl’s death. They have assured the public that they will leave no stone unturned in bringing the culprits to justice.

In conclusion, the horrific incident in Mumbai has left the nation in shock and highlights the need for stronger laws and measures to protect women. It is time for the government to take swift action to ensure that women can live and work without fear of violence and harassment. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice, and steps must be taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Biswadip Dey

Source Link :Mumbai college girl found dead at hostel room, police probe rape। Sangbad Pratidin/