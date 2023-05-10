Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mumbai court says suicide note allegations insufficient to prove abetment in IIT Bombay student’s death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mumbai Court: Mere Allegations in Suicide Note Not Enough to Establish Abetment

In a recent ruling, a Mumbai court stated that mere allegations in a suicide note would not be enough to conclude that the accused has committed the offense of abetment. The court granted bail to Arman Khatri, an IIT Bombay student who was arrested in connection with the suicide of fellow student Darshan Solanki. The court also noted that there was nothing on record to show that Khatri had harassed Solanki on the grounds of caste discrimination or instigated him to commit suicide.

Solanki, a first-year student of the BTech (Chemical) course, died after allegedly jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the IIT Bombay campus in suburban Powai on February 12, a day after the semester exams ended. Three weeks later, a special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police found a one-line note from Solanki’s room saying, “Arman has killed me.” As per the police, it also came to light that Khatri threatened to kill Solanki with a paper cutter after he had spoken offensively to the accused about his Muslim religion.

However, Khatri, in his bail plea, claimed he had no connection with the alleged offense and that he was arrested on suspicion almost two months after the incident. The court after hearing both sides said the investigation officer recorded the statement of witnesses and seized a paper cutter at the instance of the accused. Those statements revealed the deceased had repeatedly apologized to the accused for his comment on the religion of the accused.

The court said, “So far as the harassment to the deceased on the caste discrimination ground, there is nothing on record to show that the applicant/accused was harassing the deceased on the ground of caste discrimination. Except one incident of showing the paper cutter to the deceased by the applicant, there is nothing on record to show that the accused instigated deceased Darshan to commit suicide.”

On the suicide note, the court said, “Except Khatri’s name, there is no reference to any act or incident whereby the applicant herein is alleged to have committed any wilful act of omission or intentional aid or instigated deceased in committing the act of suicide.” The court observed that “mere allegations in the suicide note that the applicant is responsible for his death would not be sufficient to come to the conclusion that the applicant has committed the said offense of abetment.”

The court allowed Khatri’s bail, saying no justified ground was made out for his further detention. This ruling is a significant development in the context of cases involving alleged abetment to suicide. Courts need to scrutinize the evidence carefully and ensure that the accused’s rights are protected. The ruling also highlights the importance of a fair and impartial investigation that is not influenced by public opinion or political pressure.

News Source : Deccan Herald

Source Link :IIT Bombay student death case: Mere allegations in suicide note not enough to conclude accused abetted suicide, says Mumbai court/