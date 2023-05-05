Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mumbai: Jaladhara Shetty Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Menala Yelnaduguthu Jaladhara Shetty: A Life of Service and Leadership

On May 5, 2021, Menala Yelnaduguthu Jaladhara Shetty passed away after a brief illness at the age of 86. Shetty was the managing trustee of Ishwaramangala Panchalingeshwara temple in Puttur, and he was known for his dedication to religious service and leadership in various sectors.

A Progressive Farmer and Leader

Shetty was a progressive farmer who believed in using modern techniques to improve crop yield and quality. He was also a leader in his community, working tirelessly to promote education, healthcare, and social welfare initiatives. Throughout his life, Shetty was deeply committed to helping those in need, and he was known for his generosity and kindness.

A Popular Figure in the Community

Shetty was a veteran leader who was widely respected in his community. He was known for his ability to bring people together and find solutions to complex problems. His leadership style was inclusive and collaborative, and he was always willing to listen to the opinions and ideas of others.

A Life of Service

Shetty’s life was defined by his dedication to service. He was deeply committed to his work at the Ishwaramangala Panchalingeshwara temple, where he served as the managing trustee for many years. He was also involved in a number of other religious and social organizations, and he worked tirelessly to promote their causes.

In addition to his work in the community, Shetty was also a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, son, two daughters, grandchildren, and a large number of friends and relatives.

A Legacy of Kindness and Service

Menala Yelnaduguthu Jaladhara Shetty will be remembered as a kind and compassionate leader who dedicated his life to serving others. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he had on his community.

As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life and the many contributions he made to the world. May his example inspire us all to live lives of kindness, compassion, and service.

