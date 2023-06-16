Dead – Death – Obituary News : Munger: Healthcare Extends Life for Profit

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Billionaire investor Charlie Munger has been vocal about his concerns regarding the state of healthcare in the United States, stating that it is “shot through with rampant waste” and has become “immoral.” According to Munger, there are significant problems that need to be addressed, including the presence of unnecessary costs and inefficiencies in the medical field. Munger drew a vivid analogy at a Daily Journal Annual Meeting, comparing the experience of a dying old person in many American hospitals to that of a carcass on the plains of Africa, with vultures, jackals, hyenas, and other scavengers swarming around the helpless creature.

In an attempt to address these issues, Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon.com Inc., and JPMorgan Chase joined forces to establish Haven Healthcare. Despite their combined efforts, the venture failed to achieve its objectives. However, some startups have seen success where they failed. For example, iRemedy, a startup using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, offers a solution to the healthcare system’s challenges through its large procurement marketplace. Its platform streamlines the supply chain, enabling faster and more affordable access to lifesaving supplies for doctors, hospitals, and healthcare providers.

Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., criticized the high costs and inefficiencies in medical care as both expensive and wrong. In a CNBC interview, he claimed that some medical providers artificially prolong death to increase their profits. With over 35 years of experience as board chairman of Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, Munger expressed his belief that certain healthcare practices are absurd. “A lot of the medical care we do deliver is wrong — so expensive and wrong. It’s ridiculous,” he said in a “Squawk Box” interview.

In 2018, Munger predicted that when Democrats gain control of all three branches of government, there will be a push for a single-payer healthcare system. He highlighted the need for a complete change forced by the government because of the severity of the issues in the current system. He suggested that a universal healthcare system with an opt-out option would be a reasonable solution.

Warren Buffett, Munger’s longtime investing partner, shares similar concerns regarding healthcare spending, referring to it as a “tapeworm on the economic system.” Buffett believes the private sector can make substantial contributions to cost-reduction efforts.

A recent investigation conducted by Kaiser Health News-NPR shed light on the alarming reality of medical debt in the United States. The study reveals that over 100 million Americans are burdened with medical debt, placing a significant financial strain on their lives. Further analysis of the data reveals that approximately one-fourth of American adults carrying this debt owe more than $5,000.

What makes this issue even more concerning is the fact that it is not primarily driven by a lack of insurance coverage. Contrary to popular belief, the majority of people grappling with medical debt are not uninsured. Instead, it is the problem of being underinsured that is prevalent. Many people have health insurance plans that do not offer sufficient coverage, leaving them vulnerable to high out-of-pocket expenses and accumulating medical debt.

In conclusion, Charlie Munger’s concerns about the state of healthcare in the United States highlight the need for significant changes to the system. While some startups are making strides to address the issues, a complete overhaul of the system may be necessary. The alarming reality of medical debt in the United States further emphasizes the urgent need for change. A universal healthcare system with an opt-out option, as suggested by Munger, could be a reasonable solution to the current problems.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Charlie Munger Said Healthcare Providers Artificially Prolong Death To Make More Money, Compares Patients To African Carcass/