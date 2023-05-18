Dead – Death – Obituary News : Murder charge for man after two found dead in Huddersfield house

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Charged with Double Murder in Huddersfield

A man has been charged with the murder of two individuals who were found dead at a residence in Huddersfield. Marcus Osbourne, 34, of Harpe Inge, Dalton, West Yorkshire, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he was charged with the murders of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25. The victims were found dead at Higton’s house on Monday. During the hearing, Osbourne confirmed his name and date of birth from the dock. Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, remanded Osbourne in custody and set a provisional trial date for November 6, estimating it would last for seven to 10 days.

In addition to two counts of murder, Osbourne has also been charged with false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to another woman. West Yorkshire Police were called to the address at 9:53 am on Monday after paramedics found two individuals with multiple injuries believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon. The victims were confirmed to have died at the scene.

The judge has allowed a longer time before the pre-trial hearing to give Osbourne’s legal team sufficient time to take instructions and for him to see a doctor, which is likely to happen in the near future. The hearing lasted for 10 minutes, during which Osbourne remained silent and showed no emotion.

The case has caused shock and concern in the local community. Higton was a well-known figure in Huddersfield, where she worked as a hairdresser and was active in local events. She was described by friends as a “kind, caring, and generous person”. Harnett, who was from Dewsbury, was a talented artist and musician.

The police investigation is ongoing, and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They have urged anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area to contact them immediately. They have also asked local residents to check their CCTV footage to see if it captured anything that could be relevant to the case.

The tragedy has left many in the community feeling shocked and saddened. The victims were young and had their whole lives ahead of them. Their families and friends have been left devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

As the investigation continues, the community is rallying around to offer support to those affected by the tragedy. Vigils have been held in memory of the victims, and a fundraising campaign has been launched to support their families. The police have thanked the public for their support and cooperation during the investigation.

The case highlights the devastating impact that violent crime can have on families and communities. It serves as a reminder of the need to tackle the root causes of violence and to provide support to those affected by it. The police and other agencies are working hard to prevent violent crime and to support victims and their families, but more needs to be done to address the underlying issues that lead to violence.

In the meantime, the community is coming together to mourn the loss of two young lives and to offer support to those affected by the tragedy. The case has brought home the reality of the impact that violent crime can have and serves as a reminder of the need to work together to prevent it from happening in the future.

