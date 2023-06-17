Dead – Death – Obituary News : Murder mystery novelist Carol Higgins Clark passes away at 66

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Carol Higgins Clark, a best-selling murder mystery novelist, died on June 12, 2023, at the age of 66. She learned and crafted her writing style from her mother, the famed suspense author Mary Higgins Clark. Carol Higgins Clark wrote more than a dozen novels on her own, starting with “Decked” in 1992, and collaborated with her mother on several others with Christmas mystery themes. Mary Higgins Clark, known as the “queen of suspense,” died in 2020.

Carol Higgins Clark’s writing career started when she was a young woman and retyped manuscripts written by her mother. According to her, this chore helped her understand writing. Carol Higgins Clark attended the all-girls private school Immaculate Heart Academy in Bergen County before continuing her education at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

Carol Higgins Clark’s main character was Regan Reilly, a fictional private eye whose life paralleled her own in 18 novels. Like Clark, Reilly was raised in New Jersey and eventually drifted to California. “Decked” was nominated for the 1992 Agatha Award and the Anthony Award for “Best First Novel.”

Carol Ann Higgins Clark was born on July 28, 1956, in Manhattan, and raised in Washington Township, located in northern New Jersey. Her father, who had been a sales manager for Capital Airlines, died when she was 8.

Many of her books had one-word titles, such as “Snagged” in 1993, “Twanged” in 1998, “Cursed” in 2009, “Mobbed” in 2011, and “Gypped” in 2012. She was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2016. She once revealed the best advice her mother gave her as an author, “If someone’s mean to you, make them a victim in your next book.”

Carol Higgins Clark appeared in movies based on her mother’s books, including a leading role in the 1992 film “A Cry in the Night.” When her mother’s first suspense novel, “Where Are the Children?” was made into a movie, Carol Higgins Clark had a small role as a television reporter.

In October 2006, Clark’s apartment was one floor below the impact of a small plane that crashed into an Upper East Side building in Manhattan, killing New York Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle and a flight instructor. Her apartment was badly damaged, but she was not at home at the time of the crash.

Carol Higgins Clark was battling appendix cancer at the time of her death. She will be remembered for her contribution to the world of suspense fiction and for following in her mother’s footsteps to become a successful author in her own right.

