Dead – Death – Obituary News : Murder Mystery: The Death of Pam Candelario

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Tangled’ Depicts the Shocking Murder of Pam Candelario in Walsenburg, Colorado

On January 15, 2014, 48-year-old Pam Candelario was found brutally murdered inside her home in Walsenburg, Colorado. While investigators initially believed it to be a home invasion gone wrong, they soon discovered that the truth was far from their initial hypothesis. In this article, we will delve into the details of the case, including how Pam died and who killed her.

Who Was Pam Candelario?

Pamela “Pam” Kay Ash Candelario was born in Durango, Colorado, in 1965 to parents Iris Lehman Ash and Bonnie Ann Ash. She was formerly married to Gerry Palmer and had two daughters, Shannon and Kelsie Palmer. Pam was a devoted member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and raised her daughters in the church.

While married to Gerry, Pam met Ralph Candelario, also a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, at the Kingdom Hall. The two became close while chaperoning a teen trip, and by early 2009, rumors of an extramarital affair began circulating. Pam eventually filed for divorce on November 22, 2009, after the affair was exposed to the church and both Pam and Ralph faced disciplinary action.

Pam and Ralph went on to marry and operated a curio and antiques shop in Walsenburg, Colorado, at the time of Pam’s murder.

How Did Pam Candelario Die?

On January 15, 2014, Fahry Trujillo, a neighbor of Pam and Ralph, called 911 after hearing cries from the neighborhood. When authorities arrived at the residence, they found Pam’s body on the kitchen floor with two fatal head wounds. An autopsy report later revealed that she had died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Who Killed Pam Candelario?

Initially, Ralph claimed that two intruders broke into the home, hit him as he came down the stairs to stoke the fire, and then killed his wife. However, something about his story did not sit well with investigators, and they spent the following ten months looking into the case.

The investigators got their breakthrough when they learned about Ralph’s shady past. His first wife, Dena Angelique Candelario, had disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 2004. Ralph reported her missing and showed police a goodbye note, but the case remained unsolved.

Additionally, Pam had dropped by Gerry’s workplace in November 2013 and expressed regret over the divorce and the strained relationship with her daughters.

Ralph was eventually arrested on a highway in Humboldt County, California, in October 2014 and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He was extradited to Colorado and found guilty of both charges on March 10, 2016. He was sentenced to life without parole for murder and 18 months on the evidence tampering charge on March 16.

The investigation into the disappearance of Ralph’s first wife has since been reopened.

In conclusion, the murder of Pam Candelario shocked the small community of Walsenburg, Colorado, and the nation. While investigators initially believed it to be a home invasion, they ultimately discovered that the killer was much closer to home. Ralph Candelario’s past and extramarital affair with Pam ultimately led to her untimely demise and his conviction for her murder.

