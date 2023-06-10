Dead – Death – Obituary News : Murder of Arpita Kabir Mumu: Mystery Surrounds Death in Dhaka Home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shocking News: Shahriar Kabir’s Daughter Found Dead in Dhaka’s Home

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the daughter of Shahriar Kabir has been found dead in her apartment in Banani, Dhaka. The news has sent shockwaves across the country, with many people expressing their condolences and offering their support to the Kabir family.

Arpita Kabir Mumu, aged 41, was discovered hanging in her apartment on Thursday. The police have not yet provided any further information about the circumstances surrounding her death, and the family has declined to comment on the matter.

Shahriar Kabir is the president of the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, a group dedicated to seeking justice for the victims of the 1971 Liberation War. He is also a prominent journalist and human rights activist in Bangladesh.

The news of his daughter’s death has left the entire family in a state of shock and disbelief. They are understandably devastated by the loss of a loved one, and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

Netizens across the country are also mourning the loss of Arpita Kabir Mumu, with many expressing their condolences on social media. People are sharing stories of how she touched their lives, and how much she will be missed.

Despite the outpouring of grief and support, many questions still remain unanswered. The police have not yet provided any information about the cause of death, and it is unclear whether foul play was involved.

However, sources close to the family have indicated that Arpita Kabir Mumu had been struggling with mental health issues for some time. This has led to speculation that her death may have been a result of suicide.

Regardless of the cause, the loss of a loved one is always a tragedy. We offer our deepest condolences to the Kabir family during this difficult time, and we hope that they are able to find strength and comfort in the love and support of those around them.

In conclusion, this is a very sad news for the people of Bangladesh. The death of Arpita Kabir Mumu has left a deep impact on the hearts of many people. We hope that the police will be able to provide answers to the questions that the family and the public have regarding this case. Until then, we offer our sincere condolences to the Kabir family and all those who knew and loved Arpita Kabir Mumu.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :Who Killed Shahriar Kabir’s Daughter, Arpita Kabir Mumu? found dead in Dhaka home/